The Latest: Right-hander Kyle Wright added to Braves’ roster

Wright started twice in the 2020 playoffs, throwing six scoreless innings against Miami to win Game 3 of the Division Series and allowing seven runs while getting just two outs in taking the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the Championship Series. Current Braves teammate Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and Edwin Ríos followed with a solo shot.

Gore was on the roster for the Division Series against Milwaukee and made one appearance, pinch running for Pederson in Game 2.

Gonzalez, a member of Houston’s 2017 World Series champions, has not played since the final game of the regular season on Oct. 3. He hit .176 in 34 at-bats after the Astros signed him in August following his release from Boston.

Meyers injured his left shoulder crashing into a wall during Game 4 of the Division Series on Oct. 12 and has not played since.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports