The Latest: Olympic champ Zverev returns to US Open semis

The No. 4-seeded Zverev will take a 16-match winning streak into his match against either Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini in the final four on Friday.

Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in a fifth-set tiebreaker in last year’s championship match at Flushing Meadows after taking the first two sets.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Harris broke to lead 5-3 in the first set and served for the set but got broken. Then in the tiebreaker, he held a set point at 6-5 but he missed a forehand and dropped the next two points, too, to cede the set.

Zverev then took leads of 3-0 in the second set and 4-0 in the third.

The 46th-ranked Harris, a 24-year-old from South Africa, had eliminated three seeded opponents — No. 7 Denis Shapovalov, No. 22 Reilly Opelka and No. 25 Karen Khachanov — to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

___

1:40 p.m.

Emma Raducanu became the second teenager to reach the U.S. Open semifinals in two days, upsetting Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

The 18-year-old qualifier from Britain joined Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who earned her semifinal spot Tuesday, a day after her 19th birthday.

Raducanu fell behind early 3-1 but the quarterfinal match turned when she broke the 11th-seeded Bencic — who had lost serve only three times in four rounds — to even it at 3 during her run of five straight games.

The 150th-ranked Raducanu followed Billie Jean King in 1979 and 2009 champion Kim Clijsters as the only women outside the top 100 of the rankings to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

She wasn't even ranked inside the top 350 just three months ago before a run to the fourth round of Wimbledon. Raducanu will play No. 4 Karolina Pliskova or 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

___

12:35 p.m.

Emma Raducanu is trying to become the second teenager in the women's semifinals at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old from Britain is playing Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic to start the second day of quarterfinal action.

Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini in a night match, hoping to move within two victories of a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Raducanu, who played her way into the tournament through the qualifying rounds, is trying to join 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the final four.

Ranked 150th, Raducanu can follow Billie Jean King in 1979 and Kim Clijsters in 2009 — who won the title — as the only women outside the top 100 of the rankings to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova, the 2006 U.S. Open runner-up, plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari in the other women's quarterfinal.

Djokovic beat Berrettini at Wimbledon for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most among men.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, the men's gold medalist in Tokyo, faces unseeded Lloyd Harris in the other quarterfinal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Lloyd Harris, of South Africa, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola