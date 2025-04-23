The Latest: Pope Francis lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica

The basilica will be kept open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the faithful to mourn. The public mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m. local time.

Cardinals met at the Vatican on Tuesday to schedule Francis' funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church.

Here's the latest:

JD Vance says it’s ‘pretty crazy’ he met Pope Francis hours before death

The U.S. vice president told reporters he “obviously” didn’t realize he’d be one of the last officials to see the pope, but called their Easter meeting “a great blessing.”

“I try to just, you know, remember that I was lucky that I got to shake his hand and tell him that I pray for him every day, because I did and I do,” Vance, a Catholic convert, said Wednesday during his visit to India.

Italy’s prime minister celebrates ‘the people’s pope’

Speaking at the Italian parliament on Wednesday, conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni shared some personal advice Pope Francis gave her: "Never lose your sense of humor."

But alongside this cheerful demeanor, Meloni praised Francis’ fortitude and courage to “go against the current.” She pointed to his constant appeals for peace in conflicts like Ukraine, the Middle East and North Africa — knowing his words might be distorted.

She also celebrated the late pope’s ability to talk freely with anyone, despite his exalted position.

“With him you were at ease, you could open up, without filters, without fear of being judged,” she told lawmakers. “He could see your soul, lay it bare.”

Two conservative cardinals bow out of the upcoming conclave to elect next pope

That brings the number of cardinal electors to 133 and deprives the conservative bloc of two necessary votes.

The Archdiocese of Valencia on Wednesday confirmed that Spanish Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera, 79, will not be attending due to his health. Bosnian Cardinal Vinko Puljic, 79, will similarly not attend he would not attend, citing health reasons, the Croatian HRT public broadcaster reported.

Cardinals have not yet said when the conclave would begin, but it could be as soon as May 5.

Vatican may keep St. Peter’s open past midnight for Pope Francis’ viewing

Citing the “elevated turnout’’ of faithful paying their respects, the Vatican said Wednesday that it may keep St. Peter’s Basilica open past midnight. No official numbers of how many people have entered the basilica have yet been released.

Thousands of people have been lining up in St. Peter’s Square since early Wednesday morning, some waiting hours to enter the basilica where Francis’ open casket has been set in front of the main altar. The initial plan was for the basilica to stay open until midnight Wednesday and Thursday, with the official period of mourning closing on Friday at 7 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

Slovakia declares Saturday a day of mourning

Prime Minister Robert Fico said the day of Pope Francis’ funeral will be a day of national mourning. Slovakia is a Roman Catholic stronghold in Central Europe and President Peter Pellegrini is expected to attend the funeral.

Cardinals speak about needs of Catholic Church while honoring pope

Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, the South Korean head of the Vatican’s office for priests, said he expected a short conclave but is non-committal on whether an Asian might be elected.

“For the Lord there is no west, nor east,” he said.

When asked by reporters what the church needs today, Cardinal Mario Zenari, the Vatican’s ambassador to Syria, referred to Francis’ call for the church to go out and meet the faithful where they are.

"(The pope) used very nice expressions ‘The church that goes out,’ ‘The church as a field hospital,’ ‘The church as a house with open doors,’” Zenari said, adding that it was “the right direction.”

Congregants in Johannesburg attend special memorial mass for pope

Despite the rain on Wednesday, about 200 filled the Cathedral of Christ the King for the Mass led by Cardinal Stephen Brislin of South Africa, who was made a cardinal by Francis in 2023.

Pews were lit up with large white candles, while a framed photograph of Francis was put on display as Brislin reflected on the late pope’s message of tolerance for all.

The service was also attended by leaders of South Africa’s African National Congress political party, including its secretary general, Fikile Mbalula.

Throngs of faithful start paying final respects to pope

They made their way slowly to the main altar of the 16th-century St. Peter's Basilica, where Francis' simple wooden casket was perched on a slight ramp, as four Swiss Guards stood at attention.

Over the coming days, tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through the basilica.

Papua New Guinea’s first and only cardinal will attend funeral

John Ribat is preparing to leave the poor South Pacific island on Wednesday.

“The important thing is that … Papua New Guinea is part of the church, the global church. And to be able to have a representative from here to be in the conclave, it is a big thing,” the 68-year-old Archbishop of Port Moresby told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Francis appointed Ribat a cardinal in 2016. The pope last year visited the diverse nation with an estimated population of 12 million people and more than 800 languages.

The Vatican opens St. Peter’s Basilica to general public

This will allow the faithful to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, as thousands filled the central aisle.

Taiwan will send a former top official to funeral

Chen Chien-jen, a devout Catholic, will represent the island democracy, the government said Wednesday.

Relations with the Vatican are especially important to Taiwan because the Holy See is the only European state to recognize the island’s sovereignty in defiance of China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Chen is a former vice president and premier and recipient of several of the Vatican’s highest honors. Though less than 5% of Taiwan’s population is Catholic, the church has roots on the island dating back to 17th-century Spanish explorers.

Israeli Foreign Ministry deletes its pope condolence post

The ministry refused to comment on its decision to post and then quickly delete the post on X, which said: “Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing." According to Israeli media, Israeli ambassadors, especially those serving in predominantly Catholic countries, were furious over the deleted post.

Pope Francis was critical of Israel's war in Gaza, and exceptionally close to the Catholic church there, but had also called on Hamas to release the hostages and condemned the rise in antisemitism. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any public comment on the pope's passing.

Mourners watch Francis’ casket being moved

The casket passed them by along the same path the pope had travelled just days before, on Easter Sunday, in what became his final popemobile tour through the faithful. It was a surprise salute, which Francis decided at the last minute after being assured he could do it despite his continued frail health from pneumonia.

The bells of St. Peter’s toll as the body of the pope is transferred

The procession included solemn cardinals, prelates and Swiss Guards escorting the pontiff to where he will lie in state. A choir chanted as the cardinals processed slowly through the archway gates leading out into the piazza.

JD Vance says he won't attend the pope's funeral

The U.S. vice president is currently on a four-day visit to India. He said Wednesday that while he was able to see Pope Francis on Easter Sunday during his Vatican visit over the weekend, he didn’t “realize how sick he was” and that he would always remember the pontiff as a “great pastor.”

Ceremony to transfer Pope Francis’ body begins

His body will be transferred from his home in the Vatican hotel to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public viewing.

Philippines' Marcos remembers Francis as ‘best pope in my lifetime’

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — the leader of the largest Roman Catholic nation in Asia — and his wife, Louise Araneta-Marcos, will attend the funeral in Rome of Pope Francis, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Wednesday. Marcos Jr. also declared a period of national mourning and ordered the country’s flag to be flown at half-staff until the pontiff’s burial.

Churches across the Philippines rang their bells Monday to mourn the death of Francis, who visited the country in 2015 to console survivors of Typhoon Haiyan.

Trump will head to Rome for funeral

Trump is planning to leave Washington on Friday morning to fly to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral services. He’ll return Saturday evening, once services are over.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the president’s travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday. She did not provide details on whether Trump will meet with foreign leaders during the trip, or who might travel with him as part of a U.S. delegation.

Migrants mourn losing Pope Francis’ steadfast support

Pope Francis made migrant rights one of the top priorities of his papacy. His death now leaves them without a crucial defender, said several migrants from different parts of the world.

"It's very disheartening because his voice is very important … so that we aren't discriminated or abused as much," said Arely Salguedo, a Salvadoran in Tapachula on Mexico's southern border.

One of the Muslim Syrian families that Francis brought back on his plane after a visit to a refugee camp in Greece in 2016 was devastated by the news of his death.

“I’m so sorry for the whole of humanity, to lose a Holy Father who was worth the whole world,” said Hasan Zaheda, who’s been rebuilding his life in Rome with his wife and their boy.

David Yambio, a refugee from South Sudan and human rights activist, met with Francis in 2023 at the Vatican.

“Pope Francis did not look at us from above; he stood among us,” Yambio posted on X. “He welcomed us with kindness, seeing our humanity where others saw only unwanted species.”

