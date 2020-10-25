The Latest: Pederson home run puts LA up 3-0 going into 3rd

For Glasnow, this comes after he walked six and threw a whopping 112 pitches in just 4 1/3 innings of Game 1.

Clayton Kershaw also got some help in the bottom half. After Manuel Margot led off the inning with a smart bunt single and moved up on a grounder, do-it-all third baseman Justin Turner made a nifty play on Willy Adames’ bouncer to end the inning.

7:40 p.m.

Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger singled in runs off an overthrowing Tyler Glasnow in the first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays with the World Series tied at two games apiece.

Seager advanced on a pair of wild pitches in the first by Glasnow, who was throwing at up to 100.6 mph.

Mookie Betts doubled on a 99 mph fastball, driving the ball into left field, and scored two pitches later when Seager pulled a curveball into right field for a single and his 19th postseason RBI.

Justin Turner took a called third strike, and Seager advanced on a wild pitch, a safe call by Laz Diaz that was upheld in a video review.

Max Muncy drew his 20th walk of the postseason, Will Smith struck out and, after another wild pitch, Cody Bellinger hit a grounder that was stopped by second baseman Brandon Lowe on the right field grass with no play. Seager scored on the infield single, the Dodgers’ 58th run with two outs this season. Glasgow got out of the inning by striking out Chris Taylor.

Glasnow needed 34 pitches to get three outs, his most in the first inning this year, and the Dodgers batted for 19 minutes. The two wild pitches in an inning tied a Series record.

Yandy Díaz singled off Clayton Kershaw and Randy Arozarena, who hit his ninth postseason homer in Game 4, hooked a slider just foul down the right-field line. Arozarena grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, and Lowe fouled out to catcher Austin Barnes.

7:05 p.m.

The Dodgers have three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starting the pivotal Game 5 in the World Series.

They could also have Walker Buehler available out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Buehler, who won Game 3 on Friday night and would start Game 7 on Wednesday night if the Series goes that long, didn’t throw his usual between-games side session before Sunday night’s game.

The last time Buehler pitched in relief was June 28, 2018, when he was nursing a rib microfracture and rejoined the team after a planned rehab assignment. His only other relief appearances came in his eight games as a rookie in 2017.

Big right-hander Tyler Glasnow started for the Rays, a rematch of Game 1 when Kershaw and the Dodgers won 8-3.

5:25 p.m.

The roof is closed for Game 5, and might not open again during this World Series.

Along with the dreary, misty conditions outside Globe Life Field before the start of Sunday’s game, there was an increasing chance of rain into the night —and beyond.

It is the second time in the World Series that the retractable roof at the new $1.2 billion stadium is closed for a game. The other was Game 3 on Friday night, when it was breezy and chilly with a chance of rain.

The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain Monday — a day off for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers — with temperatures in the mid-50s.

That drops to a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when Game 6 will be played, but back up to 90 percent with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday, when a seventh game would be played, if necessary.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates at the dugout after scoring on a hit by Corey Seager during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Los Angeles Dodgers fans watch batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

The Tampa Bay Rays practice at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Diego Castillo (63) stands on the pitcher's mound at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay