The Latest: Browns down 2 tackles vs Cardinals

The Browns will also be without star running back Nick Chubb, who is sidelined with a calf injury.

It helps the Browns that Arizona is missing star edge rusher Chandler Jones, who tested for positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is out.

___

3:05 p.m.

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been ruled out for the rest of their game at Chicago because of a knee injury.

Myers was helped off after a running play early in the first quarter. The team announced early in the second half that he would not return.

The Packers led the Bears 10-7 early in the third.

Green Bay safety Darnell Savage is being evaluated for a concussion after he was kneed in the head while tackling Chicago running back Khalil Herbert.

___

3 p.m.

The Vikings and Panthers, two teams that have struggled mightily on offense in the second half, head to the locker room in a tight game which Minnesota leads 12-10.

The Panthers have only scored seven points in the third quarter this season, the least in the NFL.

The Vikings haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in the second half in the last four games, a span that includes 24 offensive possessions.

___

Washington retired late safety Sean Taylor’s No. 21 during halftime of the team’s game against Kansas City.

Members of his family stood around a framed burgundy jersey on the field during the ceremony, which was not announced until Thursday. Fans, many of them holding white “21” towels, chanted “Sean Taylor” as the festivities came to an end.

Washington led the Chiefs 13-10 at the half after two interceptions by Patrick Mahomes and an additional Kansas City turnover.

The team was criticized by fans and alumni for not giving them more notice about honoring Taylor, who was murdered in 2007 after a botched robbery attempt at his home in Florida. Washington had alumni in attendance for its annual “Homecoming Weekend.”

___

2:50 p.m.

The Broncos are honoring former coach Mike Shanahan at halftime of the game against the Raiders.

The Broncos will induct Shanahan into their Ring of Fame in celebration of his time with the team which included the franchise’s first two Super Bowl titles.

Shanahan’s son, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, was on hand Friday night for his father’s Ring of Fame pillar unveiling outside Empower Field at Mile High.

Shanahan also coached the Raiders for one-plus season before being fired after four games in 1989.

The Broncos also are celebrating Steve Atwater during their alumni weekend festivities. Atwater will receive his Hall of Fame ring of excellence during a pregame ceremony.

___

2:45 p.m.

A pair of interceptions thrown by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, plus a fumble by Mecole Hardman, have contributed to Kansas City falling behind Washington 13-10 at halftime.

Mahomes has been picked off twice in each of the past two games. He has at least one INT in five consecutive games and his eight total in 2021 already are more than his full-season totals for 2020 (six) or 2019 (five).

The Chiefs began the day with a minus-7 turnover differential this season.

The big scoring play for Washington was a 39-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Rickey Seals-Jones.

KC’s only TD came via Darrel Williams’ 2-yard run.

___

2:15 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts receiver Parris Campbell has been ruled out after injuring his foot against Houston.

Campbell's injury came after he caught a 51-yard TD pass from Carson Wentz for Indy’s first score and his first touchdown since Sept. 15, 2019.

The Colts did get a boost with a return to the lineup for receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton has three catches for 70 yards after missing the first five games with a neck injury.

2 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens are finding plenty of running room so far against the Chargers.

Passing room, too.

Le’Veon Bell scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to give Baltimore a 14-0 lead over Los Angeles in this matchup of first-place teams. The Ravens have scored on their first two possessions, and they already have 92 yards rushing — a week after their 43-game streak of reaching 100 yards on the ground was snapped.

Baltimore has only faced one third down so far. Lamar Jackson is 8 of 9 for 77 yards.

The Ravens do have an injury to deal with on defense. Linebacker Patrick Queen left in the first quarter with a thigh problem.

___

1:50 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception for the fifth consecutive game.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s pass went through Tyreek Hill’s hands and was picked off by Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller in the second quarter Sunday. The turnover gave Washington the ball at its own 6.

Mahomes, the NFL MVP in 2018, now has been intercepted a total of seven times already this season in less than 5 1/2 games so far. That surpasses his final totals of six picks last season and five the season before that.

The five-game streak with at least one interception matches one in 2018 for the longest of his career. The last Chiefs quarterback with a longer one was Matt Cassel, who did it in eight straight games in 2012.

The Chiefs came into Sunday with a minus-7 turnover differential for the season, ahead of only Jacksonville in the entire NFL.

Mahomes was picked off twice in last week’s loss to Buffalo.

___

1:25 p.m.

Already missing coach Kliff Kingsbury and star linebacker Chandler Jones due to positive COVID-19 tests, unbeaten Arizona placed defensive lineman Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list hours before playing the Browns in Cleveland.

Kingsbury was ruled out Friday along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen.

Jones, one of the league’s best edge rushers, was placed on the list COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The loss of Peters weakens Arizona’s depth up front.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers are splitting Kingsbury’s duties as the Cardinals try to continue their best start since 1974.

___

1:20 p.m.

The New York Giants have lost rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the first series against the Los Angeles Rams.

The elusive first-round draft pick aggravated an ankle injury. He had three catches for 36 yards in helping to set up a field goal. Toney set a rookie record for the Giants last week with 10 catches for 189 yards.

New York came into the game short at the wide receiver spot with Kenny Golladay out with a knee injury and Darius Slayton out for the third straight week with a hamstring injury

___

12:55 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game skid.

Matthew Wright has just made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the Jaguars game in London against the Miami Dolphins to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win that snapped the NFL's second longest losing streak ever.

Only the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost more consecutive games with 26 to start their franchise in 1976-77.

Wright had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal and also hit a 40-yarder in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came into the game as the only team in the Super Bowl era without a made field goal in the first games five games of a season.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Panthers are once again playing without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a strained hamstring.

McCaffrey, who has already missed two games this season due to the hamstring, will miss at least the next three games. He is eligible to return Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots.

That means McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games since signing a four-year, $64 million deal that made him the league’s highest paid running back.

Running back Dalvin Cook is active for the Vikings for the game against Carolina.

___

2:15 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his second TD pass of the day to former college teammate Jaylen Waddle to give the Miami Dolphins a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs. He connected with Waddle on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening drive and a 2-yarder earlier in the fourth as the former Alabama stars have found a rhythm.

The go-ahead score came after the Jaguars were stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 9 when coach Urban Meyer bypassed a short field goal.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight headed into the NFL's second game this season in London.

___

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It's the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It's a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Members of the late Sean Taylor's family gather on the field as the Washington Football Team retire his number during a ceremony before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. Sean Taylor is only the third player in franchise history to receive such an honor.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2006, file photo, Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan passes the ball as he waits for the start of the team's first football practice after a bye week in Englewood, Colo. The Broncos will honor Shanahan, the winningest coach in the team's history, by including his name in the Ring of Fame during a halftime ceremony Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, when the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell (1) makes a touchdown catch against Houston Texans' Terrence Brooks (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Alohi Gilman (32) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), right, kicks a field goal to win the match during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan) Credit: Matt Dunhan Credit: Matt Dunhan