The Latest: Every county in Maine above 50% vaccination rate

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least nine people who work at the California state Capitol have contracted the coronavirus, triggering a return of the mask mandate for lawmakers and staff.

Masks have been required in public spaces inside the Capitol throughout the pandemic. But fully vaccinated lawmakers and staff had been allowed to remove their masks in their offices.

Four of the new cases at the Capitol are people who were fully vaccinated.

State data shows such cases are rare. The state has confirmed just 8,699 coronavirus infections among the more than 20 million people vaccinated in the state.

___

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hospital leaders in Utah are renewing their pleas for people to get vaccinated as the state experiences another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant.

State health officials told reporters Wednesday that the delta variant — first identified in India — has begun to surge in Utah over the past month and now represents about 80% of cases in the state.

The surge is largely occurring in unvaccinated people who are being infected and hospitalized at six times the rate of vaccinated people.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Utah now ranks fourth in the nation for new cases per capita.

Utah has averaged about 386 confirmed cases per day over the last week, nearly double the case rate the state was experiencing at its lowest point in early June.

___

RENO, Nev. — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Nevada has more than doubled over the last month to 7.9%, and health officials say the average number of new daily cases statewide has climbed to its highest level since February.

Meanwhile, Nevada reported its second death from the delta variant, a man in his 50s in Washoe County with an underlying health condition who had not been vaccinated. The delta variant was first identified in India.

Nevada’s 14-day rolling average for new cases had dropped to 132 the first week of June, with the positivity rate bottoming out at 3.3% on June 9.

But the 377 new cases on average reported July 4 was the highest since 375 in February. That’s also the last time the state’s positivity rate was this high, reaching 8.3% on Feb. 23.

Nevada’s positivity rate peaked at 21.2% on Jan. 12, a month after the average number of new cases reached a record-high of 2,740 on Dec. 12, 2020.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s disease control center says the delta variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the country and continues to quickly spread.

The Robert Koch Institute says according to their latest analysis, 59% of new infections were caused by delta by the end of last month. The center says in its weekly report Wednesday, the Delta variant had nearly doubled within one week.

Some 33.2 million people, or 39.9%, are fully vaccinated in Germany. More than 47.5 million people, or 57.1%, have received their first shot.

___

LONDON — The U.K. has recorded more than 30,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time since January, just as the British government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England.

Government figures showed another 32,548 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest level since Jan. 23.

For much of the spring, infections were below the 5,000 mark. But the arrival of the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India, has likely caused cases to spike.

Despite the increase, the British government says it is still aiming to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England on July 19, a move that many scientists say is dangerous.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says cases could hit a daily high of 100,000 this summer, a level of infection not reached during previous waves of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is hoping the rapid rollout of vaccines has created a wall of immunity. That, it says, will limit the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

___

MADRID — A surge in coronavirus infections among the young has pushed Spain into the high-risk zone of more than 250 accumulated cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days.

Spain’s health ministry says the 252 cases on Wednesday is up from the 106 cases last week. The age group 20-29 is registering more than 800 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

Several regional health authorities are responding by re-instating restrictions, especially on night life.

Health Minister Carolina Darias says the swift turn in cases has yet to produce a significant increase of pressure on hospitals since most of the young are asymptomatic.

But she says central authorities have put a national stockpile of tests and army contact tracers at the disposal of the regions to supplement their efforts to find asymptomatic cases.

___

GENEVA — The emergencies chief for the World Health Organization is calling on governments to exercise “extreme caution” in fully lifting restrictions aimed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, warning that transmission will increase as countries open up.

Dr. Michael Ryan, asked during a WHO news conference to respond to Britain’s decision this week to ease restrictions despite rising case counts, says “every country right now is lifting restrictions in one way or the other” in hopes of striking a balance between a return toward normality and the need to control the virus as vaccinations increase.

“Transmission will increase when you open up,” says Ryan, because not everyone is vaccinated and uncertainty remains about how much vaccination curbs transmission.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, says several factors were driving transmission of COVID-19: The behavior of the coronavirus and its variants; social mixing; reduced social measures; and unequal and uneven distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

“The virus is showing us right now that it’s thriving,” she says. “This is not theoretical.”

Globally, there’s been nearly 4 million confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.

___

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The authorities in Turkmenistan, a secretive Central Asian nation that hasn’t officially reported any coronavirus infections, have made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults.

Turkmenistan’s Health Ministry announced Wednesday that everyone older than 18, with some exceptions, must be vaccinated against the virus.

Turkmenistan has approved several coronavirus vaccines, including the Russian-made Sputnik V shot and CoronaVac from China. The immunization campaign in the ex-Soviet nation of 5.9 million kicked off in March, with elderly people from high risk groups being the first in line to get the shots in state clinics.

Turkmenistan’s authoritarian president, who claims that his country has been free of coronavirus, last month called for heightened measures against the virus. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered Turkmens returning to the country undergo a 21-day quarantine and strengthened controls at borders. The country also has a mask mandate in place.

A World Health Organization delegation visited Turkmenistan last year and recommended the country take stronger actions but didn’t directly comment on the credibility of the absence of reported cases.

___

CHICAGO — Chicago school officials are offering student COVID-19 vaccinations with school-based sites and events.

The nation’s third-largest school district plans to offer five days a week of in-person instruction in the fall and says the goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible. But the shots aren’t required.

Starting next week, the district will offer vaccines at three school sites for students and their families. The district is also working with hospitals for vaccination events in areas with low vaccination rates and offering shots at back-to-school events.

Public health officials say more than 50,000 children under 18 have already been vaccinated in Chicago.

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia is facing a coronavirus surge as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen.

The country registered 1,040 confirmed deaths on Wednesday, the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals are already beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running out, leaving individuals to cope with caring for sick friends and relatives at home.

“This is our critical period during the next two weeks,” says Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister in charge of Indonesia’s pandemic response.

In the capital, daily burials have increased 10-fold since May, said Ngabila Salama, head of surveillance and immunization at the Jakarta Health Office. Of the 369 COVID-19 deaths in Jakarta reported Saturday, 45 people died at home, she said.

Overall, Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has reported nearly 2.4 million infections and almost 63,000 confirmed deaths. Both numbers are considered undercounts because of low testing and tracing measures.

___

NEW YORK — The people who helped get New York City through the coronavirus pandemic will be honored with a parade up the Canyon of Heroes.

City officials say the event Wednesday will honor a range of people, including workers in health care, transportation, education and infrastructure. The parade is kicking off at Battery Park and traveling up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes.

“Here are some of the folks who made history in New York City’s toughest hour,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Previous parades have honored world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. The last parade before the pandemic honored the U.S. women’s soccer team after their 2019 World Cup win.

City officials say the parade’s grand marshal will be Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID vaccine shot.

___

PARIS -- French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal says the coronavirus is gaining ground again in France because of the delta variant.

He says cases increased by 20% from last week and warned against the risk of a “rapid” new peak in infections.

The upward trend is especially strong amid people between ages 20 to 29, and in the Paris region, southeastern France and Brittany.

The more infectious delta variant is estimated to represent more than 40% of new infections, twice last week’s proportion, Attal says. Confirmed infections remain relatively low nationwide, at about 2,300 per day, compared to more than 35,000 during the March-April peak.

Attal strongly encouraged the French to get vaccinated. More than 34 million people, or 51% of the population, have received at least one shot of vaccine.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus is requiring vaccinations or negative tests to enter restaurants, bars and other venues amid a surge of infections, primarily among younger people.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas says 90% of new coronavirus cases are among those who have neither been fully vaccinated nor received at least one shot, leading to an increase in hospitalizations of patients with serious symptoms.

Hadjipantelas says for the remainder of July, a maximum of 350 people who present a so-called “SafePass,” indicating that they’ve either been vaccinated, tested or recovered from the coronavirus. They will be permitted in bar, club and restaurant indoor areas.

That number increases to 500 people for outdoor areas at those venues. The owners of these establishments will be responsible for applying the new restrictions while police will be conducting regular inspections.

These restrictions also apply to theaters, cinemas, places of worship, art galleries and sports venues – except soccer stadiums.

A group of singers know as "Los Auroros" sing a song while wearing mask protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on a day the San Fermin festival was to take place but was canceled for another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

A laboratory technician stands at a fully automatic PCR machine in the Bioscientia laboratory for the examination of Corona smears in Ingelheim, Germany, Friday, July 2, 2021. Thousands of samples of the Corona virus can be examined here every day. The delta mutation, which is regarded as particularly infectious, has now reached a dominant proportion among new Corona infections in Germany. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

A participant and her son march up Broadway during a parade honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The parade kicked off at Battery Park and travel up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes, which has hosted parades honoring world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

People who have just been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine exercise in an observation lounge during a vaccination drive for people ages 30 to 39 in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

A man wears a mask as he walks in Sydney, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Sydney's two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australia population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19, officials said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

A woman walks among the graves of COVID-19 victims at the Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Across the country, the coronavirus pandemic is again spreading rapidly with bursting beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running out, leaving people do what they can to cope with caring for sick friends and relatives at home. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

FILE - In this May 17, 2021 file photo, a medical worker receives the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at the Iran Mall shopping center in Tehran, Iran. Iran announced on Sunday, July 4, 2021, that it was reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities as the spread of the highly contagious delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Medical workers transport a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Russian authorities on Tuesday allowed vaccinated Russians and those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months not to get tested for the virus upon arrival from abroad. Those who are not vaccinated and haven't had coronavirus recently will be required to take a test within three days of arrival and self-isolate until receiving the results. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

A man with a cough but who had not been tested for the coronavirus uses COVIDEX, a locally-made herbal medicine approved by the government for use as a supportive treatment for viral infections, in Kampala, Uganda Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Some hospitals with COVID-19 wards are charging prohibitive sums for most Ugandans and many are now self-medicating within their homes, experimenting with everything from traditional medicine to a newly approved herbal remedy selling briskly as COVIDEX. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

A batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sent by Israel is unloaded at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. South Korea on Wednesday received 700,000 Pfizer shots from Israel in exchange for a future shipment of vaccines to Israel from September to November, when officials hope South Korea's shortage will have eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon