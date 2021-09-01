journal-news logo
X

The Latest: Osaka advances at US Open as opponent withdraws

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Caption
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery's past troubles irrelevant to trial
2
US extends ban on American passports for travel to NKorea
3
Kansas City Southern takeover vote delayed after bid gutted
4
Morocco starts vaccinating children ages 12 to 17
5
Osaka reaches 3rd round of US Open after opponent withdraws
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top