X

The Latest: Olympic sports concerned about Tokyo qualifying

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world.(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

Credit: Gail Burton

Credit: Gail Burton

Nation & World | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Olympic sports federations have shared concerns about completing qualifying events for the Tokyo Games during the coronavirus pandemic

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Olympic sports federations have shared concerns about completing qualifying events for the Tokyo Games during the coronavirus pandemic.

World Rowing official Matt Smith says during an online meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations that “it is really getting urgent that we start to make decisions.”

About 57% of more than 11,000 places in the Tokyo Olympics had been secured in March when the games were postponed. But many of the 33 sports on the Tokyo program now have challenges staging international events.

ASOIF director general Andrew Ryan says the group is “very, very concerned” that “we present (athletes) with an equal opportunity to qualify.”

Smith says “we need help and we need to exchange information.”

Talks are expected between the governing bodies and with the IOC.

World rankings and past performances could be used to allocate entries for Tokyo if qualifying events cannot be organized.

___

The Hungarian soccer federation says fans will no longer be allowed to attend the national team’s European Championship playoff game on Thursday.

About 18,000 fans could have been in the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest for Hungary’s match against Iceland. A Euro 2020 place is at stake. But the Hungarian government has announced new restrictions to cope with the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

An official attendance of 18,531 watched Ferencvaros host Juventus last week in a Champions League game at the national stadium.

Budapest is among 12 host cities scattered across the continent for Euro 2020. Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it qualifies for next year’s postponed tournament.

The Hungarian soccer federation says the new restrictions “have a significant impact” on soccer and it will pay refunds for tickets bought.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.