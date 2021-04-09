The Latest: Obama hails enduring partnership of royal couple

“As two Americans unaccustomed to palaces and pomp, we didn’t know what to expect. We shouldn’t have worried. The Queen and Prince Philip immediately put us at ease with their grace and generosity, turning a ceremonial occasion into something far more natural, even comfortable.”

He adds: “Through his extraordinary example, he proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater.”

PRINCE PHILIP DIES AT 99

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is calling Prince Philip’s death “an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization.”

Trump is joining other current and former world leaders in commemorating the life of a man whom he says in a statement, “embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Trump says Philip “defined British dignity and grace,” and “personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom.” He says he and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, saw during their visits to the U.K. in recent years “how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People -- and no one did so more than Prince Philip.”

They are sending their “deepest and most profound condolences” to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered their condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

The statement from the Clintons extended their sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II, her family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service.

“We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”

LONDON — The team behind Netflix’s hugely popular royal drama The Crown say they are “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of Prince Philip.

In a joint statement, Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown say their thoughts are with the royal family “at this sad time.”

Philip had a long association with film and television. In 1959, he became the first president of the forerunner of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In a statement, BAFTA said Philip “occupies a special place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously.”

In The Crown, Philip was played by Matt Smith in the first two series of the series, opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. In the ensuing two series, Philip was played by Tobias Menzies opposite Olivia Colman as the queen.

Jonathan Pryce will take over the role for the final two series of The Crown, opposite Imelda Staunton. Filming of the fifth series is due to begin later this year.

ROME — Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his condolences and those of the nation to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

He recalled Philips admiration for Italy’s artistic and cultural treasures and noted the prince had “always demonstrated sincere friendship toward the Italian people.”

Mattarella says: “The memory is alive in multitudes of people around the world of a figure who for over 70 years offered with exemplary dedication his service to the crown and the United Kingdom, accompanying the evolution of his country with an open an innovative spirit.”

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning Prince Philip.

The president says he received the news of the death with great sorrow and a deep sense of loss.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community. Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful co-existence of the human race,” Kenyatta says.

Queen Elizabeth II learned of her father’s death, King George VI, in February 1952 while vacationing at the Sagana Lodge in central Kenya. Philip broke the news to her.

Kenya gained independence from Britain in 1963, following political and sometimes violent agitation for statehood.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

He offered his “sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, who lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment.”

MADRID — The Spanish royal family expressed their “deep sorrow” at the death of “our dear uncle Philip.”

Members of the two royal households are related as descendants of Britain’s Queen Victoria.

The Spanish royals says they would never forget the moments shared with the Duke of Edinburgh “nor his legacy of service and dedication to the Crown and the United Kingdom,” according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on an official visit to Senegal, also sent his condolences on behalf of the government.

WARSAW — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says he received the news of Prince Philip’s death with “great sadness and regret.”

Duda stressed that Prince Phillip was a “strong support” to Queen Elizabeth II as well as the people of the United Kingdom. His death is a “irretrievable loss for the United Kingdom, for the Commonwealth and for the entire international community.”

Duda noted people in Poland “still keep fond memories from the visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Warsaw in 1996.”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden say they are keeping Queen Elizabeth II and her family in their hearts following the death of Prince Philip.

In offering condolences on behalf of the United States, the Bidens say in a statement the impact of the prince’s decades of public service is evident in the causes he advocated. The Bidens cited Philip’s involvement with environmental causes, the military and young people.

They add Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, his children and grandchildren, but in all the charitable endeavors he helped shaped.

A spokesperson for Jill Biden, who was traveling for appearances in Alabama, says the U.S. first lady had met Queen Elizabeth II and knows Prince Harry.

“She has a close relationship with Harry, and her heart is with him and the family today,” says spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

LONDON — The British government says all official flags, including the Union Flag, will fly at half-staff across all U.K. government buildings until 8 a.m. the morning after the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport issued the flag-flying arrangements.

It advised any non-official flags, such as the Armed Forces flag, should be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag flying at half-staff. The national flags of the U.K.’s four constituent nations — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — can be flown.

VALLETTA, Malta — The prime minister and president of Malta, a British Commonwealth country, expressed their sorrow at the death of Prince Philip, who was stationed in Malta early in his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip who handed over the formal independence documents to Malta’s prime minister in September 1964, ending 165 years of British rule.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recalled the prince had “made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @Royalfamily.”

President George Vella conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty.” He included in his tweet a photograph of the Queen and Philip during a 2015 state visit to Malta.

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolences telegram to Queen Elizabeth II that Prince Philip was respected at home and around the world.

“Many important events in the modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness,” the message said, according to the Kremlin. “He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and international authorities.”

The Russian Embassy in London also posted a condolences message, noting Philip was the great-great-grandson of Russian Czar Nicholas I.

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his condolences to the British royal family over the death of Prince Philip in a tweet.

“My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

In Tanzania, the new President Samia Suluhu Hassan says, “I convey my heartfelt condolences. We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning.”

In Somalia, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed says, “He led an extraordinary life of service and had a huge impact on British society.”

NEW DELHI — India’s prime minister offered condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet: “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

BERLIN — Germany’s president says Prince Philip will be remembered as one who helped in the fight against Nazi tyranny.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to Queen Elizabeth II. He says it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humor firsthand in meetings in London and Berlin.

“We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Steinmeier said.

“As a member of the Royal Navy, Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe from Nazi terror,” Steinmeier added. “His contribution to democracy and peace will remain in our memories.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says: “The death of Prince Philip fills me with deep sadness. His friendship to Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of obligation will remain unforgettable. All of our thoughts are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.”

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the royal family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather with the death of Prince Philip.

Trudeau says he was a “man of great service to others,” first as a decorated naval officer and later as a leader in philanthropy.

Trudeau says he had a special relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces and noted he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy. Queen Elizabeth II is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

LONDON — British politics was put on pause following news of Prince Philip’s death, with figures from all parties expressing condolences and extending sympathy to the queen.

The main parties suspended campaigning for next month’s local and Scottish elections as a mark of respect.

House of Commons authorities say lawmakers would be recalled a day early from their Easter break on Monday so they could pay tribute.

LONDON — Leaders from across the political divide in Northern Ireland have joined forces to mourn the death of Prince Philip.

First Minister Arlene Foster, whose Democratic Unionist Party strongly supports Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom, says Philip’s death represents a “sadness that I know will be shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and right across the world.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, the leader of Sinn Fein, which espouses Northern Ireland’s union with Ireland, also extended her condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and her family.

LONDON — Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has expressed his condolences on the death of Prince Philip, praising his role as royal consort as well as his charitable works.

Blair described Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, as a man who was way ahead of his time in fighting for the protection of the environment, reconciliation among religious faiths and in the creation of programs to help young people.

“Our whole nation will be united in sadness at the passing of Prince Philip,’’ Blair said in a statement. “He will naturally be most recognized as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage.”

DALLAS — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has praised Prince Philip's devotion to worthy causes and to others in a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed,” Bush said.

He added he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of Philip's family.

PARIS — France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune tweeted, “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom," following his death at age 99.

"Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Beaune added.

News of Philip's death is trending in France but the immediate reaction was muted in this staunchly republican country.

