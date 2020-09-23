The Latest: Notre Dame-Wake Forest rescheduled for Dec. 12

The ACC’s revamped scheduling model allows for 11 games to be played over 13 weeks through Dec. 5, as well as the possibility of playing Dec. 12. Another postponed game, Virginia-Virginia Tech, had previously been moved to that date as well.

The positive tests at Notre Dame also caused South Florida to pause on-field football activities Wednesday.

USF said its team was tested twice last Friday, the day before a loss to the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana, and again on Monday. USF says all those tests were negative, but it decided Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” to do more tests and put practices on hold. More test were scheduled for Wednesday.

The International Judo Federation has canceled an event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IJF had announced a return to international competition after a months-long pause with Grand Slam events in Budapest, Hungary, next month and in Japan in December. They were intended to be part of qualification for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The Budapest competition now needs to be confirmed within two weeks “pending on a decision from the Hungarian government.”

