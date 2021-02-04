The Latest: NHL adjusting COVID protocols

The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to the current PCR testing regimen, like the NBA did.

There are currently 40 NHL players from 12 teams on the COVID list, which could be from a positive test result, symptomatic isolation, high-risk close contact, an unconfirmed virus positive or quarantine for travel purposes.

Four teams are currently shut down because of varying degrees of outbreaks: Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota. The Wild are the most recent team to have games postponed after five new players were added to the COVID list on Wednesday.

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team until Feb. 13.

Brands, who has no symptoms, tested positive during his regularly scheduled rapid antigen test Wednesday. A PCR test confirmed the result.

Wrestlers, coaches, and staff members are tested daily as part of the Big Ten return-to- play protocols. The defending Big Ten champion Hawkeyes have been dominant this season and are favored to win their 24th NCAA championship but first since 2010.

