The Latest: NFL: No positive player tests from Jan. 24-30

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

From Aug. 1 through Jan. 30 the league has conducted approximately 957,400 tests to players and personnel. During that time, 262 players and 463 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.