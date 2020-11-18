The Latest: New York City closes schools at 3% positive rate

More than 2,300 students or staff at public schools had tested positive since the start of the school year.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Pfizer seeks regulatory review of vaccine candidate within days

— Europe has half of world's 4M new virus cases tallied last week

— FDA allows first prescription rapid coronavirus test that gives results at home

— Surge of coronavirus cases U.S. sends people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases.

— Health experts say masks are useful tool for arresting spread of the coronavirus. Studies show they help in multiple ways and work best when everyone wears one.

— Athletes at the postponed Tokyo Olympics won't have the luxury of hanging around once they've wrapped up their event. No late-night parties or nights on the town.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Louisiana Department of Health added another 8,900 cases on Wednesday, pushing the confirmed total to nearly 201,000.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards cautions the current trajectory of cases raises the risk that hospitals could become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

There have been more than 5,900 confirmed deaths from the virus.

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan has reported 7,933 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily amount since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers were pushed higher by an outbreak at a garment factory in southern Jordan, where 1,623 foreign workers tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Nathir Obeidat says a “procedure was taken to isolate the factory.”

Jordan has reported a total of 163,926 confirmed cases. Obeidat says 60 more people have died, raising the confirmed death toll to 1,969.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

The plan will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms and fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks. Bars and restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout, according to a person with knowledge of the governor’s plan. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak ahead of the governor’s Wednesday night announcement.

In a call with reporters Tuesday, Walz said the state is trying to ease the strain on hospitals. He said restrictions would be targeted and based on data.

There were 1,423 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, putting Minnesota seventh in the country for cases per capita. One in every 119 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There were 5,945 cases reported in Minnesota on Tuesday, along with 26 deaths. The state totals stand at nearly 237,000 cases and 2,943 confirmed deaths.

— By Doug Glass

NEW YORK -- Vaccine maker Pfizer says it’s already in regular communication with the president-elect Joe Biden’s transition team as part of ongoing efforts to keep all interested parties updated on its coronavirus vaccine and its distribution.

“There is no room for politics in this process,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo.

Last Sunday, Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said the transition team planned to meet with Pfizer and other vaccine makers, as President Donald Trump continues to stall the formal transition process to a new administration.

Castillo said Pfizer maintains ongoing communication with the Trump administration, state governors, and leading lawmakers of both parties in Congress. The Biden team is part of that effort.

“We’re in the middle of a transition and we’re communicating with both sides,” she said.

There’s no word yet on a formal meeting between Biden and the pharmaceutical chiefs.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The largest group representing South Dakota doctors is supporting a statewide mask mandate as several cities have moved to require masks in public.

The South Dakota State Medical Association has been urging people to voluntarily wear masks but updated its stance to “strongly support” a statewide mandate.

South Dakota is second in the nation in new cases per capita over the last two weeks.

There were 2,089 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s roughly one out of 48 people in South Dakota testing positive in the last two weeks.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has opposed statewide mask mandates, arguing they have not been proven to halt the spread of infections. She plans to give an update on the state’s coronavirus status later Wednesday.

OMAHA, Neb. — More Nebraska cities are passing mask mandates as the number of virus cases continues to surge across the state.

However, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to reject the idea of a statewide mask mandate.

Kearney and Beatrice passed mask requirements Tuesday to join Lincoln and Omaha as Nebraska cities that require people to wear masks. Several other cities, including Grand Island and Hastings, are also considering approving mask rules, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus set another record Tuesday, increasing to 978 from the previous day’s 938.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from 1,160 new cases per day on Nov. 3 to 2,292 on Tuesday.

Nebraska officials say 2,204 new virus cases were reported Tuesday, increasing the state total to 103,805 cases. There were 19 more deaths, pushing the total to 816.

BRUSSELS — Belgium leads the world with 129 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain is next with 89, followed by Argentina (81), Brazil (79.5), Britain (79.4), Mexico (78), Italy (76.8) and the United States (76.0).

Belgium, a nation of 11 million people, has reported a daily average of 185 deaths, a slight decrease from its previous seven-day average.

Belgian virologist Steven Van Gucht says it’s a 5% decrease. He urged citizens to adhere to the government coronavirus advice and respect the rules of the partial lockdown in place across the nation.

The daily average of hospital admissions was 406 patients per day, a decrease of 24%.

Belgium has reported more than 504,000 total cases and 14,839 confirmed deaths.

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 87-year-old Grassley had been in quarantine awaiting test results after exposure to the virus. On Tuesday evening, he tweeted he’d tested positive.

Grassley says he looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon. He hasn’t said how he was exposed but was in the Senate and voting Monday. By missing votes Tuesday, Grassley broke a 27-year streak of not missing a single Senate vote.

Grassley is third in line for the presidency, behind Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He is president pro tempore, the senator in the majority party who has served the longest. Grassley has been a senator for 40 years.

LISBON, Portugal — Authorities in Portugal say 85% of intensive care beds set aside for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

Health Minister Marta Temido says 432 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, where a total of 506 beds are earmarked for pandemic patients.

She says the public health service can expand the number of intensive care beds for coronavirus patients to 960 beds, but it will impact treatment for other illnesses.

Portuguese hospital admissions have been climbing since the end of September.

Portugal’s 14-day cumulative number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 of population is 785, close to the numbers for Italy and France, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

NEW YORK — Pfizer announced more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective.

The company says the vaccine appears to protect older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19. The surprise announcement, just a week after it first revealed promising preliminary results, comes as the company is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

The company says it has accumulated 170 infections in the study and 162 of those were in volunteers who got a dummy shot. It says only eight cases occurred in volunteers who got the actual vaccine and one of those eight developed severe disease.

The company has not yet released detailed data on its study. The results will be analyzed by independent experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The study has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries. The trial will continue to collect safety and efficacy data on volunteers for two more years.

LONDON — The World Health Organization says nearly 4 million new coronavirus cases were reported globally last week, with Europe accounting for nearly half of all cases.

In its latest epidemiological report on the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. health agency said for the first time in more than three months, cases in Europe have dropped about 10%, suggesting that recent lockdown measures across the continent are having an effect.

Still, WHO said that the number of deaths in Europe “increased substantially,” with more than 29,000 deaths last week. Significant spikes in cases and deaths were also seen in the Americas; Southeast Asia was the only region that saw a drop in cases and deaths.

In European countries, WHO said the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases was in Austria, which saw a 30% increase compared to the previous week. WHO also noted the U.K. was the first country in the region to record more than 50,000 deaths. Globally, the countries with the biggest number of cases were: the U.S., India, Italy, France, and Brazil.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported 600 new coronavirus cases and four deaths over the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase of both since the pandemic reached the isolated Palestinian territory.

Gaza has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there in 2007, and its health system has been severely degraded by years of conflict and isolation.

Authorities have reported more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths so far.

Hamas has periodically ordered the closure of schools, businesses and mosques to contain the spread. A prolonged lockdown would compound the economic woes of the territory’s 2 million Palestinian residents.

