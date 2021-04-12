The Latest: NBA's Wizards, NHL's Caps to have fans in April

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been more than a year since either team has let spectators into the arena they share in downtown D.C.

Last week, the city approved the teams’ request to sell tickets to their games. The Wizards and Capitals were among the few remaining U.S. teams in each league to play without spectators in the building.

MLB’s Washington Nationals have been allowed to host up to 5,000 fans at their home games since the season began this month. The city now will let the Nationals increase their capacity to a little more than 10,000 fans — 25% capacity.

