The Latest: N. Carolina's positivity rate surpasses 10%

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.S. reaches daily records with more than 3,100 deaths and 100,000 hospitalizations; tops 200,000 daily cases

— Russia vaccine available at 70 facilities in Moscow; hits record 28,145 daily cases

— Getting vaccine to right people could change course of pandemic in U.S.

— Britain is 5th nation to reach 60,000 coronavirus deaths

— Facebook says it will remove misinformation about coronavirus vaccines

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert says Utah plans to prioritize front-line health care workers after it receives its first round of coronavirus vaccine doses.

They could arrive as early as mid-December. Hospital leaders say the first doses in Utah will go to front-line health care workers such as doctors and nurses in emergency departments.

They will also be given to urgent care facilities and COVID-19 units as well as their housekeeping employees. Five hospitals that experienced the highest COVID-19 response will be first to receive doses.

Each hospital is expecting to receive several thousand doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. Officials did not say how many doses each hospital will receive.

PORTLAND, Maine — An online portal designed to help Maine’s hospitality and tourism businesses obtain grants crashed on the day it was scheduled to start taking applications.

The Portland Press Herald reports business owners reported problems with the portal after it opened at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development shut down the application less than two hours after it opened. The department says the portal will be open for applications again starting Friday morning.

The tool allows businesses to apply for up to $20,000 in grants as part of a $40 million aid program announced by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills earlier in the week.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada reported 48 new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, marking the deadliest day since the onset of the pandemic as the state’s COVID-19 surge shows few signs of slowing and death totals peak throughout the U.S.

Case and death totals continue to rise more than a week after new restrictions were implemented as part of Nevada’s statewide pause of activity.

During the three-week period, the number of guests businesses can accept has been reduced to 25% of capacity.

Hospitals continue to face strain and Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno is treating patients in an auxiliary unit in the parking garage.

PARIS — French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines will go to nursing homes residents when they will be available in the country, not before the end of the month.

Castex presented on Thursday the country’s vaccination program for the 67-million inhabitants country.

He said France already purchased “200 millions of doses, which represents 100 million people” since each vaccine requires two doses.

Vaccines will be made available for free, he said. He reaffirmed vaccination won’t be mandatory.

Health minister Olivier Veran said the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to arrive first, will go to nursing home residents and some staff working there who are more vulnerable due to their health condition.

The vaccination campaign will then be gradually extended to the elderly and more fragile people, then to the whole population.

France last week passed the milestone of 50,000 dead in the pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine is expected in Oklahoma in about 10 days with health care workers and long term care providers and residents receiving the first doses, state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Thursday.

Frye said 33,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer is expected by Dec. 13 or 14 and a shipment of a second, required, dose is expected about three weeks later.

The plan follows a draft distribution plan released by the health department in October and places first responders such as paramedics, police officers and firefighters in addition to the elderly and those at high risk in the second phase of people to receive the vaccine.

School students teachers and staff are in the third phase of those to receive the vaccine, then the general public. The priority list was developed by a committee using guidelines provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control, Frye said.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma rose from 2,727 per day on Nov. 18 to 2,571 on Monday and the positivity increased from 15.8% to 16.34% during the same time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. T

The state health department on Thursday reported an additional 1,707 virus cases and 24 more deaths for totals of 204,048 cases and 1,836 deaths since the pandemic began in March. There were 1,734 people hospitalized due to the virus.

LONDON — The United Kingdom has become the fifth country to officially record more than 60,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

That news comes just three weeks after reaching 50,000. The British government reported another 414 deaths, taking the confirmed total to 60,113.

The U.K, which has the highest virus-related death toll in Europe, joins the United States (274,000) Brazil (174,000), India (138,000) and Mexico (107,000) in reporting more than 60,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.K.’s actual death toll is widely considered much higher because it only counts those who tested positive for the virus and doesn’t include those who died of COVID-19-related symptoms after 28 days.

England lifted its lockdown Wednesday amid evidence that new cases are falling. However, restrictions remain in most parts of the country, along with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

MILAN — Italy recorded a pandemic-high 993 deaths in the last 24 hours.

That tops the previous high of 969 during the deadly peak in March. The number of new daily coronavirus cases reached 23,225 on Thursday, falling after three tiers of regional restrictions put in a month ago.

Health officials say Italy’s rate of transmission has dropped below 1% nationally.

The government is set to announce new restrictions for the holidays, including keeping ski areas closed and banning travel between regions from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6.

Italy has registered 1.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The nation’s total death toll is 58,038, second in Europe after Britain.

WASHINGTON — Three former presidents say they’d publicly take a coronavirus vaccine, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans to get inoculated.

Barack Obama said during an episode Thursday of SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” that he may be filmed getting vaccinated, “just so that people know that I trust this science.”

A spokesman for Bill Clinton suggested similar. George W. Bush’s chief of staff told CNN that Bush was ready to do similar. Those comments come as the coronavirus surges nationwide and even though potential vaccines may not be widely available for months.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 Americans and infected nearly 14 million people nationwide.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president says he plans to give the military a role in distributing coronavirus vaccines, which he says U.S. President Donald Trump helped him get after a meeting in Washington in July.

López Obrador suggested Mexico will wait until U.S. regulators approve the Pfizer vaccine later this month before giving it the go-ahead in Mexico.

On Wednesday, Mexico’s Health Department signed a contract for 34.4 million doses and hopes to get 250,000 doses in December. Each person requires two doses.

The president says the government is discussing with “the army and the navy, and we are defining the whole operation” to distribute the vaccine. López Obrador has given the military an unprecedented array of responsibilities in his two years in office, including distributing medical supplies and guarding hospitals.

Mexico has registered 1.1 million confirmed cases and 107,500 confirmed deaths, the fourth-highest death toll in the world. However, there’s little testing and health officials estimate the actual death toll is likely closer to 150,000.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister spoke with Britain’s Prince Charles on Thursday, asking for international cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to a government statement, Imran Khan also conveyed in a phone call his condolences to Prince Charles “on the loss of precious lives in the UK due to Covid-19.” Britain reached 60,000 deaths on Thursday.

It quoted Khan as saying Pakistan had been able to “mitigate the deleterious impacts of Covid-19 on health and economy” through various measures. The development comes hours after Pakistan reported 39 deaths and 3,499 confirmed cases, one of the highest single-day infections in recent months.

Pakistan has imposed partial lockdown in high-risk areas across the country to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed 8,205 people and infected 406,810 since February.

NEW YORK — The U.S. has reached daily coronavirus records with more than 3,100 deaths and 100,000 hospitalizations

New cases have topped 200,000 a day, according to figures released Thursday. The three benchmarks show a country slipping deeper into crisis, with perhaps the worst yet to come. Millions of Americans disregarded warnings to stay home over Thanksgiving and celebrate only with members of their household.

The U.S. recorded 3,157 deaths on Wednesday, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than the number of people killed on 9/11. It shattered the old mark of 2,603, set on April 15, when the New York metropolitan area was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

The number of people hospitalized doubled in the past month and confirmed daily cases climbed over 200,000 for the second time in less than a week. That’s left health care workers short-handed and burned out.

The U.S. leads the world with nearly 14 million confirmed cases and more than 273,000 deaths.

LONDON — Facebook says it will start removing false claims about coronavirus vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of online misinformation.

The social network says it will take down any Facebook or Instagram posts with false information about the vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts.

The U.S. tech giant is taking action as some potential vaccines have received emergency approval and are set to be rolled out. Facebook says it’s applying a policy to remove virus misinformation that could lead to “imminent physical harm.” Posts that fall afoul of the policy could include phony claims about vaccine safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor announced stricter measures to fight the coronavirus, including a lockdown on Sundays and the closure of all marinas.

The U.S. territory is grappling with an increase in cases and deaths. Gov. Wanda Vázquez is tightened an ongoing curfew, with businesses ordered closed at 8:30 p.m. and a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for essential workers and those delivering food until 11 p.m.

Only gas stations, pharmacies and hardware stores will be open on Sundays, although restaurants can offer delivery or carry-out. Alcohol sales will be banned from Saturdays at 5 a.m. until Mondays at 5 a.m.

The new measures run from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7, the height of the island’s holiday and tourism season. Beaches will remain closed except for exercise.

The island of 3.2 million people has more than 52,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,150 deaths.

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2010, file photo President Barack Obama, center, walks out of the Oval Office of the White House with former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George W. Bush, right, to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Three former presidents say they'd be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine publicly, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans to get inoculated against a disease that has already killed more than 273,000 people nationwide. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, marks are seen on the face of registered nurse Shelly Girardin as she removes a protective mask after performing rounds in a COVID-19 unit at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals with patients and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced start of large-scale vaccination of medics and teachers against COVID next week. Speaking during an online meeting dedicated to inauguration of new hospitals for coronavirus patients built by Russian Defense Ministry, Putin said Russia has enough capacity to start "large-scale" vaccination of teachers and doctors. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Zhong Hanneng holds a photo of her son, Peng Yi, and talks about his difficulties in getting tested for COVID-19, eventually dying from the disease, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. “There were very, very few tests, basically none. ... if you couldn’t prove you were positive, you couldn’t get admitted to a hospital. ... The doctor said there was nothing that could be done.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

People wearing face masks watch maple trees illuminated for the fall foliage season at Otaguro Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bourla urged global governments not to reopen economies too quickly because of the optimism created by possible COVID-19 vaccines. He says the vaccine is one tool in controlling the disease. Bourla was speaking Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, during an online event hosted in his native Greece. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A visiter wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus looks at her smartphone as she walks in the GUM State Department store decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations virtually empty due to the coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available for people in high-risk groups at 70 medical facilities in Moscow starting on Saturday. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, those working in education and medical facilities, along with municipal workers, can get the shots. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic, Thursday, Dec. 3,2020, at U.N. headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of coronavirus-related online misinformation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Volunteer Erica Stowe packs groceries and balloons into her vehicle, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. A group of parents has come together to help support University of Michigan students while they are sick or quarantining. The group of mostly moms was started and is organized by Sherry Levine of Rye Brook, New York, who's also a mother of a Michigan student. After she spread the word on parent pages on Facebook, local volunteers stepped up to help fulfill student requests by dropping off groceries or supplies. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Erica Stowe delivers groceries and balloons to a student, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. A group of parents has come together to help support University of Michigan students while they are sick or quarantining. The group of mostly moms was started and is organized by Sherry Levine of Rye Brook, New York, who's also a mother of a Michigan student. After she spread the word on parent pages on Facebook, local volunteers stepped up to help fulfill student requests by dropping off groceries or supplies. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Patty Hesse, right, helps Barbara Canwell get started on her Christmas centerpiece at the Station House Community Center in Oxford, Maine, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The Oxford Recreation Department holds craft sessions every week on Wednesday afternoons, open to all. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) Credit: Andree Kehn Credit: Andree Kehn

Army medical personnel, wearing a protective suit, works at a quick coronavirus testing area which was set up to ease the pressure on hospital emergency wards, following the surge of COVID-19 case numbers, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020The central government has put under partial lockdown some regions where the rate of virus transmission is particularly high and hospitals are running out of staff or space for patients, including in Lombardy, the northern region where the pandemic first erupted in Italy in February. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno