The Latest: Protesters still marching in France against pass

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama says he and his wife have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The congressman disclosed the diagnosis in a post on social media. He says he’ll continue to work virtually as much as he can while recovering in quarantine.

The Republican congressman encouraged people to discuss vaccines and treatments with their medical providers. Alabama is seeing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that medical officials say is fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.

BERLIN — Austria’s government says it may limit access to nightclubs to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 if infections rise in the fall.

Like many other European countries, Austria is seeing coronavirus infections increase as the delta variant takes hold, particularly among younger people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

Currently, people need to have been vaccinated or have a recent negative PCR test to enter nightclubs.

A joint statement Saturday from the chancellery and the health ministry says a vaccinated-only approach may be necessary in the fall if infection rates continue to rise and the number of vaccinated young people remains relatively low. It pointed to a “particular risk of so-called superspreader events” as social life moves indoors after the summer.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has ticked down and Americans are taking a less positive view of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden’s overall job approval rating dipping from 59% last month to 54%. The public’s assessment of his handling of the pandemic has fallen even further, down from 66% support in July to 54%.

That coincides with increased COVID-19 cases in the United States and stalled vaccination rates. Jeanette Ellis-Carter, 69, wants to see Biden push for more vaccine mandates across the nation. Despite being fully vaccinated, the Cincinnati resident recently contracted COVID-19 and worries that without vaccine requirements, more Americans will be at risk of getting sick.

“When I was a child in school, we were mandated to get the polio shot, measles. What’s any different about this?” she said.

Republican officials have led the opposition to the vaccine and mask measures the Biden administration has put in place this summer. Some Republican governors are opposing masks in schools.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Health officials in Alabama say they are seeing a spike in cases among young adults and children as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through unvaccinated populations.

Christina Tidmore urged people to get vaccinated after losing her husband to COVID-19. Her 36-year-old spouse was young and healthy but succumbed to the disease within three weeks. The couple didn’t get vaccinated after hearing conflicting messages.

In the past month, people between ages 25 to 49 made up 14% of all COVID deaths in the state. Some 29% of deaths are ages 50 to 64.

“There is no question that the average age of people who are being hospitalized is going down,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said. The Alabama Hospital Association said this week 85% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon and Oregon State became the first Power Five schools to announce they will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for people over age 12 to attend football games.

Oregon says the decision was made with public health authorities and “peer institutions in the state.” The mandate goes into effect Monday and comes at the end of a week when state officials warned of rapidly filling hospitals as daily reported cases reached record numbers.

The Oregon football team opens its season at 54,000-seat Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Sept. 4 against Fresno State. Oregon State begins its home schedule at Reser Stadium on Sept. 11 against Hawaii.

NEW YORK — The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at what is being billed as the “Homecoming Concert.”

Despite the joyful intention, the concert is taking place when there are worries over the contagious delta variant of COVID-19. According to state statistics, New York City has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of coronavirus a day over the past week. Those who attend the concert must show proof of vaccination.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor of Orlando is asking residents to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for at least a week.

Mayor Buddy Dyer says water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus.

The city-owned utility typically goes through 10 trucks of liquid oxygen a week, but its supplier recently says that could be cut back to five to seven trucks a week to accommodate hospitals.

Officials at one of the Orlando area’s largest health care systems said this week they had 1,620 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, twice what it was during last winter’s peak high for AdventHealth.

SYDNEY — Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country. Many faced fines for defying health orders.

The protests took place Saturday in several cities nationwide, with the largest and most violent protest in Melbourne. At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests.

Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and Australia’s capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month. Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on their social interactions.

Protestors say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.

Despite the restrictions, Sydney’s New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday. Several cities are battling outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant.

BERLIN — New coronavirus infections in Germany have reached their highest level in nearly three months amid a steady rise powered by the delta variant.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, says Saturday that 51.6 new cases per 100,000 residents were reported over the last seven days. It’s the first time since May 25 that the infection rate has been above 50, but it has been increasing since hitting a low of 4.9 in early July.

The disease control center says 8,092 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours -- up from 5,644 a week earlier. More cases are getting detected as summer vacations end and children return to schools in some parts of Germany.

German authorities have been trying to reinvigorate the country’s vaccination drive, which has slowed considerably. Official figures showed that 63% of Germany’s population had received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday and 58% was fully vaccinated.

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam’s government says it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh City to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people’s movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus.

The army personnel will be deployed to help with logistics as the city of 10 million people asks residents to “stay put” for two weeks starting from Monday, a report on the government website said Friday.

The move comes as Vietnam, which weathered much the pandemic with very few cases, recorded more than 10,000 new infections and 390 deaths on Friday. Ho Chi Minh City accounted for 3,500 of those infections.

Ho Chi Minh City has had strict coronavirus measures in place since June, including banning gatherings of more than two people in public and only allowing people to leave home for essential matters like buying food or going to work in certain permitted businesses. Under the new measures, people in high risk areas cannot leave home at all.

HONOLULU — A hospital serving a Honolulu suburb has filled up as the community faces a surge of COVID-19 cases.

All 104 beds at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu are full, said Jason Chang, the CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems.

The Ewa Beach hospital has sent some patients to its sibling facility in downtown Honolulu. It’s also asked staff from other parts of the Queen’s system to come help.

The city has set up a triage tent outside the hospital that has 25 cots. The hospital may add beds in hallways and other makeshift areas but not all patients will get rooms.

Chang says the hospital had 63 patients in its emergency room at one time, which is a crisis given the hospital only has 24 ER beds. Twenty-six of those in the ER were there with possible COVID-19 infections.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal team of health care workers has been deployed to a coastal Alabama hospital that is being ‘crushed’ with a surge of COVID-19 patients, the state health officer says.

State Health Officer Scott Harris says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending a task force team, that includes nurses, a doctor and others, to help at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley. Similar help had been sent to help in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Coastal areas have been particularly hard hit by the recent COVID-19 surge, and the team was sent to the area having the greatest need, state health officials said.

Alabama is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases that medical officials say is fueled by low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

MIAMI — Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don’t immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates.

School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received a warning from the State Board of Education giving them 48 hours to walk back their decisions to require masks for all students, only exempting those with a doctor’s note.

“We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in an emailed statement. “These are the initial consequences to their intentional refusal to follow state law and state rule to purposefully and willingly violate the rights of parents.”

Corcoran said the two districts are violating the Parents’ Bill of Rights and a late July executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that prompted rules limiting how far districts can go with mask requirements. DeSantis maintains masks can be detrimental for children’s development.

But board members in the two countries decided not to allow parents to easily opt out of the mandate as surging cases fueled by the delta variant strained hospitals.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s campaign for COVID-19 vaccinations gained a new voice with a highly personal testimonial — a one-time vaccine skeptic recounting his debilitating fight against the virus.

Ethan Koehler, 28, spoke in stark terms of his journey from downplaying the pandemic to being laid low by excruciating pain, struggles to breathe and then “relearning” to walk without losing his breath as the coronavirus ravaged his health.

“I was very, very big on anti-COVID, anti-vaccine,” Koehler said. “I made Facebook posts, public posts, talked to people, made a big deal about it. Made a point to not wear a mask. Made a point to say that COVID wasn’t important. And I am eating crow on it, because I experienced it.”

Koehler’s video message was shown at Beshear’s media briefing Thursday afternoon. After months of imploring Kentuckians to take COVID-19 shots, the governor has turned increasingly to others to help make the case.

Koehler’s ordeal highlighted another alarming trend — growing infection rates among younger Kentuckians, who are less likely to be vaccinated.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco has become the first major city in the United States to require proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus for people to dine inside restaurants, work out in gyms or attend indoor concerts.

Restaurants and bars posted signs and added extra staff Friday to begin verifying people’s proof of vaccination before allowing them in.

The new rule goes beyond New York City, which only requires people to be at least partially inoculated for a variety of indoor activities.

Local business groups in San Francisco have supported the new vaccine mandate, saying it will protect their employees’ and customers’ health and keep them from having to limit capacity indoors.

Caption This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Christina and Josh Tidmore, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19, and with conflicting viewpoints filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait to get vaccinated. On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough they initially thought was sinus trouble. On Aug. 11, he died of COVID-19 at a north Alabama hospital as Tidmore watched a doctor and her team frantically try to resuscitate her husband. (Christina Tidmore via AP) Credit: Christina Tidmore Credit: Christina Tidmore

Caption In this Aug. 2, 2021 photo, Jennifer Hudson poses for a portrait to promote "Respect" at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Hudson has in some ways been preparing to play Aretha Franklin for her entire life, but she was still surprised when the Queen of Soul asked her to take on the role following her Oscar win for “Dreamgirls" in 2007. The film from director Liesl Tommy follows Franklin from childhood through the 1972 recording of the gospel album “Amazing Grace.” It opens nationwide Friday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Police use pepper spray on protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Protesters are rallying against government restrictions placed in an effort to reduce the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP) Credit: James Ross Credit: James Ross

Caption FILE-In this June 5, 2021 taken photo people spend the day at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, northern Germany, on a sunny Saturday. New COVID-19 infections in Germany have reached their highest level in nearly three months amid a steady rise powered by the delta variant. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institut, said Saturday that 51.6 new cases per 100,000 residents were reported over the last seven days.(AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A medical worker takes swab sample from a man in Vung Tau city, Vietnam Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Vietnam's government said it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh city to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people’s movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

Caption "Being critically ill is a very traumatizing experience," says Julie Kleese, a registered nurse who works in the ICU at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. "It is confusing, scary—you are alone." (Hanin Najjar/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Hanin Najjar Credit: Hanin Najjar

Caption This July 2021 photo provided by Kattie Mae Koehler shows Ethan Koehler at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's campaign for COVID-19 vaccinations gained a new voice with a highly personal testimonial — a one-time vaccine skeptic recounting his debilitating fight against the virus. Ethan Koehler spoke in stark terms of his journey from downplaying the pandemic to being laid low by excruciating pain, struggles to breathe and then “relearning” to walk without losing his breath as the coronavirus ravaged his health. (Kattie Mae Koehler via AP) Credit: Kattie Mae Koehler Credit: Kattie Mae Koehler

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Lucie Phillips, 6, and her brother David Phillips, 3, join parents and students during a rally at Utah State School Board Office calling for mask mandate in Salt Lake City. The mayor of Salt Lake City announced Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, that she had issued a mask order in the city's K-12 schools as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she used her emergency powers to issue the order and that she plans to work with health officials to determine when it can be lifted. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Caption Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks during a news conference where he announced that a monoclonal antibody site for treating COVID-19 will open in Bonita Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP) Credit: Andrew West Credit: Andrew West

Caption Peter Quartaroli, right, checks the vaccination card of Greg Ryken at Sam's Grill & Seafood Restaurant Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Francisco. Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation's most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption Hostess Hayley Harper gives a thumbs up after checking the vaccination record and identification of a diner at the Waterbar restaurant Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Francisco. San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption Police arrest a man during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Protesters are rallying against government restrictions placed in an effort to reduce the COVID-19 outbreak. (Steven Saphore/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Steven Saphore Credit: Steven Saphore

Caption Four nurses work together to roll a patient onto their stomach in the intensive care unit at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Patients must be turned and repositioned a minimum of every two hours. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff

Caption "It's devastating, and really heartbreaking knowing people are fighting for their lives and it could have been prevented," says charge nurse Erin Boni, center, at Oregon Health and Science University's intensive care unit in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The hospital's ICU units are filled to capacity but the phone calls asking for help keep coming from rural Oregon hospitals. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff

Caption Emily Williams, a registered nurse on one of the intensive care units at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore., wipes down her face shield with disinfectant, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. OHSU has four intensive care units, including a 16-bed medical ICU that has been converted into a unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff

Caption Protesters march with a banner reading "Freedom" during a demonstration against the health pass, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Paris. People denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Caption COVID-19 cases are surging across Oregon, and many hospitals are filled to capacity. At Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. last week, all but one of the patients on the COVID-19 intensive care unit were unvaccinated. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff Credit: Kristyna Wentz-Graff

Caption FILE - In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky governor's efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a landmark legal defeat Saturday, Aug. 21, as the state's high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley