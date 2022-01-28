Hamburger icon
The Latest: Mladenovic, Dodic win mixed doubles championship

Rafael Nadal of Spain changes his shirt during a break in his quarterfinal match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Credit: Hamish Blair

Nation & World
57 minutes ago
Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have defeated Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles championship

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have defeated Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles championship.

Mladenovic also won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2014 with Daniel Nestor and has two women’s doubles titles in 2018 and 2020 in Australia among her five major women’s doubles titles.

Dodig has three other Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and two in men’s doubles, including last year’s Australian Open title with Filip Polášek.

Next up on Rod Laver Arena is the first men’s singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday’s final.

—-

11:45 a.m.

Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler will have the home crowd behind them on Rod Laver Arena when they take on Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the mixed doubles championship.

Mladenovic and Dodig are seeded fifth in the event while the Australian pair are unseeded.

The match forms a prelude for the first men's singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday's final, while the Italian player is hoping for his first.

The other semifinal is a night match at Rod Laver — second-seeded Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian player will be trying to win his second major in a row after capturing last year's U.S. Open.

Tsitsipas has made three semifinals at Melbourne Park but never advanced to the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates after defeating Gael Monfils of France in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Credit: Hamish Blair

