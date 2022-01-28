The Latest: Mladenovic, Dodic win mixed doubles championship

Next up on Rod Laver Arena is the first men’s singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday’s final.

11:45 a.m.

Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler will have the home crowd behind them on Rod Laver Arena when they take on Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the mixed doubles championship.

Mladenovic and Dodig are seeded fifth in the event while the Australian pair are unseeded.

The match forms a prelude for the first men's singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday's final, while the Italian player is hoping for his first.

The other semifinal is a night match at Rod Laver — second-seeded Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian player will be trying to win his second major in a row after capturing last year's U.S. Open.

Tsitsipas has made three semifinals at Melbourne Park but never advanced to the final.

