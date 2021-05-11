X

The Latest: Milwaukee's pro teams boosting seating capacity

Milwaukee Brewers celebrate their win in 10 innings of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Credit: Marta Lavandier

By The Associated Press
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to start allowing fans to fill half of American Family Field’s seating capacity for home games.

Brewers officials say the change will take effect for Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers have been allowing fans to fill only 25% of the stadium’s 41,900 seating capacity as part of their pandemic-related safety measures.

The Bucks announced Tuesday that they’re going to 50% capacity for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum, which seats just over 17,000.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) is blocked by Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) as he tries to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: Eric Gay

