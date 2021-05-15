The Latest: Preakness a sanitized version of its usual party

“Everything’s clean,” said Andy Lamparter, who’s attended the race most years since 1975. “The bathrooms are cleaner than they’ve ever been.”

3:15 p.m.

Midnight Bourbon is the 5-2 favorite with just over three hours to go before the Preakness after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit opened as the 9-5 morning line favorite. Medina Spirit is currently the 3-1 second choice and fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour next at 4-1.

Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby ridden by 2018 Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith, who switched mounts to Concert Tour. Irad Ortiz Jr. is set to ride Midnight Bourbon in the Preakness.

Asmussen is in search of his third victory in the Preakness and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009.

Crowded Trade is 8-1, Risk Taking, Ram, Rombauer and Keepmeinmind 12-1 and Japan-based France Go de Ina the longest shot on the board at 20-1.

12:15 p.m.

The Preakness is back to its usual spot on the calendar in the middle of May but without the usual frenzy in the hours leading to the race.

Attendance is limited to 10,000 — a fraction of the typical 100,000 that packs Pimlico Race Course for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. The usually packed infield was replaced by a smaller, socially distanced gathering with musical acts that wasn’t set to open until 2 p.m.

Despite Maryland lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, Baltimore kept it in place and Pimlico maintained its protocols that require mask-wearing on the grounds.

Those in attendance saw Market Cap unseat jockey Johan Rosado in the first race Saturday in which The King Cheek won over Bob Baffert-trained favorite Hozier.

Baffert's Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit was cleared Friday to run in the Preakness after undergoing three rounds of prerace testing.

Post time for the Preakness is 6:50 p.m.

