The Latest: Michigan congressman cites election 'dead end'

Upton was among the first Republicans in Congress to congratulate Biden on winning. Upton says he has not been in contact with the lawmakers from his state who are meeting later with Trump at the White House.

Even if the state lawmakers are able to pass legislation to overturn the election results, Upton says they don’t have the numbers to override an expected veto of any such action by the state’s Democratic governor. He says, “That’s just a dead end.”

Upton says he also doesn't “see judges overturning the results of the certified elections.” He calls that "pretty much a long shot.”

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is adding four Obama-Biden administration veterans to his top ranks as he continues to build out his White House team. He's also set to hold his first in-person meeting since winning the election with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Read more:

— Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks

— Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden victory

— Trump's election lawsuits plagued by elementary errors

— EXPLAINER: A look at Trump's long-shot legal challenges

— Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president

— AP FACT CHECK: Trump legal team's batch of false vote claims

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

11:05 a.m.

The Republican Senate Health committee chairman says the Trump administration should provide President-elect Joe Biden access to transition materials -- particularly on coronavirus vaccine distribution --- “to ensure a smooth” transfer of power.

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said in statement Friday that information should flow “if there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance.”

Biden was declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

Alexander is retiring and is a close confidant of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As a former governor and Cabinet secretary he is often viewed as a leading voice among Senate Republicans, particularly on health and education issues.

Alexander says his hope is “that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore’s example,” referring to the Democratic candidate’s concession after the disputed 2000 election against George W. Bush.

Alexander says, “Put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term.”

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., gives his opening statement during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican Senate Health committee chairman says the Trump administration should provide President-elect Joe Biden access to transition materials -- particularly on COVID vaccine distribution --- “to ensure a smooth” transfer of power. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, center, speaks as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listen during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. Sanders and Warren, the faces of the Democratic Party's far-left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin