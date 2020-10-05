The Latest: McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

___

8:50 a.m.

White House officials say President Donald Trump is anxious to be released from the hospital as early as Monday, after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he's being treated for COVID-19.

“This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday.

Meadows says the determination on whether Trump would leave the hospital won’t be made until later in the day after the president is evaluated by his medical team.

His doctors revealed on Sunday that Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.