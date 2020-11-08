The Latest: McCaffrey returns in big way from ankle injury

Teddy Bridgewater was 8 of 10 for 45 yards on the drive. Carolina twice converted on third down and got a pair of first downs thanks to penalties on the Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward.

--Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City.

1:35 p.m.

Baltimore’s defense started the game without two key players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker L.J. Fort, and it took another big hit when five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell was injured on the third play of the game at Indianapolis.

Campbell walked slowly and awkwardly to the sideline with what the Ravens called a left calf injury. His return was questionable but Campbell did not come out for Indy’s second offensive series.

In Atlanta, Broncos tight end Noah Fant has returned to action after leaving with a right ankle injury. Fant suffered a high right ankle sprain last month.

1:20 p.m.

The second pass of Jake Luton’s NFL career went for a touchdown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie from Oregon State, making his pro debut in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb), dropped a 73-yard dime to DJ Chark on third down and 8.

It was exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they inserted Luton into the lineup following a bye week. They raved about his arm strength and deep-ball accuracy, believing he would be an instant boost for a receiving corps that features Chark, Chris Conley and rookie Laviska Shenault.

—Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.

1:05 p.m.

Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses. That’s the most since 1996 when a dozen teams had two or fewer losses through eight weeks.

Three of today’s games feature two teams with one or two losses.

They are:

Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)

Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)

and New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)

This marks just the fifth week since the 1970 merger that there are at least three games between teams with two or fewer losses in Week 9 or later.

That last time that happened was in 1999.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

