The Latest: 75% of UK adults receive both doses of vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MONTREAL — U.S. drug maker Moderna has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to build an mRNA production plant in Canada.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel signed a memorandum of understanding with federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in Montreal on Tuesday.

Moderna was founded 11 years ago to research and produce messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines and therapeutics, and its COVID-19 vaccine is its first product ever authorized for widespread use.

Canada was entirely reliant on imported vaccines to slow COVID-19 but is now one of the most fully vaccinated populations in the world. Champagne says every country in the world wants a COVID-19 vaccine made in their country.

Bancel says they will open the first Moderna plant outside of the U.S. in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a federal election soon.

___

PARIS — Local authorities in the French Caribbean island of Martinique have asked tourists to leave as the territory is tightening its lockdown amid a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases.

The prefecture of Martinique announced on Tuesday that non-essential shops would close down, as well as hotels and holiday rentals.

Beaches will also be closed, except for individual sporting activities. People are requested to stay within 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) from their homes, except if they need to buy essential goods or go to a medical appointment.

Martinique now registers over 1,200 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as the highly contagious delta variant is gaining ground on the island.

Neighboring Guadeloupe island has also been placed under a lockdown, yet with less restrictions than in Martinique.

Only 21% of the population have received a first dose of vaccine in both Caribbean islands — to compare with over 66% in France as a whole.

France has called on volunteer doctors and nurses to travel to the overseas territories to help taking care of patients in almost saturated hospitals.

___

CHICAGO — Lurie Children’s Hospital will require its 7,500 workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, making it the latest Chicago-area hospital to mandate the shots as the highly contagious delta variant spreads nationwide.

The hospital’s requirement will apply to employees, students, contractors, many vendors and volunteers, who will be expected to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. Lurie may make exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

The requirement comes as the delta variant spreads and case numbers continue to grow in Illinois. The number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 across the U.S. has been growing in recent weeks.

With the mandate, Lurie joins a growing list of hospitals and businesses requiring vaccines for workers. Advocate Aurora Health, which has 10 hospitals in Illinois, announced last week that it was mandating vaccines for its 75,000 workers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Many care providers and organizations across the nation have implemented such requirements based on conclusive evidence that vaccines are safe, effective and critical to saving lives and ending the pandemic.

___

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s chief public health officer says the situation at hospitals around the state, which are overrun with COVID-19 patients, is grim with non-emergency surgical procedures on hold and facilities struggling to operate with depleted staffing levels.

“God forbid if we don’t peak within a week or two. It’s just simply going to be a catastrophic situation for hospitals. There’s just no way to remotely sustain that,” Dr. Joe Kanter told Louisiana’s higher education officials Tuesday.

Kanter said: “The numbers really are just shocking. There’s more COVID being diagnosed on a day-by-day basis now than there ever has been.”

He said the delta variant of the coronavirus is difficult to model, so it’s hard to determine when Louisiana’s latest coronavirus surge will peak. But he warned that the models are worrisome, painting a “doomsday picture where we’re only a quarter of the way up to where we’re eventually going to go” and Louisiana faces another month or more of increasing COVID-19 caseloads. But Kanter said he’s “very hesitant” to believe that modeling.

The state has hit new record-breaking benchmarks of hospitalized COVID-19 patients each day for nearly a week.

“It’s a real dire situation, not so much for physical space. Hospitals will make physical space where they can. They will double up rooms where they have to,” Kanter said. “There’s just not enough qualified staff in the state right now to care for all these patients.”

___

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Some five thousand people rallied outside Lithuania’s parliament to protest COVID-19 health passes that Lithuanians will need shortly to enter cafes, shops, public transportation and other venues as the Baltic government ponders new restrictions.

The government in Vilnius plans to impose the restrictions mid-September that could also mean that those who get infected without vaccination may lose the right for free medical treatment.

Protesters threatened to disobey the new regulations. Some wore brown costumes with yellow stars reminding those worn by Jews in ghettos during the Nazi occupation. Jewish organizations in Lithuania have expressed dismay over the decorations.

Protesters also erected gallows near the Seimas assembly with the text “For Lithuania’s Traitors.”

“This is anti-constitutional. I have a right not to get these fishy jabs and live my life as I like,” Jonas Grabnys, an unemployed teacher said.

The rally is the latest in a series of protests in several European countries that have implemented virus passes, each with different rules.

Lithuania has seen its infection rate continue to rise for the third consecutive week, and 49% of the population have received at least one jab, according to official statistics.

___

MADRID — Health authorities in Spain’s capital have announced a ban on bull runs and street festivals in the Madrid region for the rest of August.

Antonio Zapatero, deputy health chief of the Madrid region, said Tuesday the current COVID-19 situation meant that such large street gatherings would not be permitted.

The announcement came as many Spanish regions opened up vaccination slots to children aged 12 years old and up ahead of schools reopening.

Spain announced Monday that 60% of the population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 70% have received at least one vaccine dose.

___

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases have filled so many Florida hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies.

In St. Petersburg, some patients wait inside ambulances for up to an hour before hospitals can admit them — a process that usually takes about 15 minutes, Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton said.

While ambulances sit outside emergency rooms, they are essentially off the grid.

“They’re not available to take another call, which forces the fire department on scene at an accident or something to take that transport. That’s caused quite a backlog for the system,” Burton said.

He stressed that the most serious cases, like heart attacks and strokes, still get prompt attention in emergency rooms. And he says the county is working with fire rescue officials to find more ambulances and have extra staff on hand.

The strain is being felt across Florida, where COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed the pandemic’s worst previous surge in late July and set a new record of 13,600 on Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The pandemic is already leaving its fingerprints on the education of future teachers in the United States. Across the country, teaching programs are giving more emphasis on how to plan and implement quality virtual learning.

Though formal changes to standards and curriculums happen more slowly, many teacher preparation programs are incorporating more about digital tools, online instruction and mental and emotional wellness.

The focus reflects takeaways from the pandemic experiences of schools even as they are resuming in-person classes. Changes are happening not just in what aspiring educators are learning, but how.

More programs are using tools such as computer simulation training and virtual field supervision of student-teaching, and they say they might continue to do so regardless of whether circumstances require it.

While school system leaders are hoping to offer in-person instruction as widely as possible this year, experts say the emphasis on technology will have benefits regardless of the pandemic’s course.

___

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 70% of eligible inmates in Wisconsin prisons have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Corrections.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said cases of COVID-19 have declined sharply since the early months of the pandemic because of the high vaccination rate for eligible youth and adult prisoners.

The vaccination rate is about 20% higher than the rate for the general population statewide, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Health Services.

There haven’t been more than three active COVID-19 cases in state prisons on any day since mid-June, Carr said. The department reported having only one active case as of Monday afternoon.

Early in the pandemic, the coronavirus spread rapidly through some prisons, including the Green Bay Correctional Institution where more than a quarter of inmates tested positive for the virus.

Prisoners were among the first groups prioritized for shots in Wisconsin, because of their close living quarters.

There are about 20,000 inmates currently in Wisconsin prisons, according to state statistics.

___

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to all children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The General Directorate for Health’s announcement Tuesday came after days of uncertainty about the move. Authorities initially limited shots in that age group to children with chronic illnesses.

Officials said the hesitancy was due to a lack of data, but Director General for Health Graça Freitas said studies in the European Union and the United States have dispelled doubts in Portugal.

Classes are set to resume in Portugal’s schools in about four weeks. Officials estimate there are just over 400,000 children in the 12-15 age group.

The European Medicines Agency, the EU’s drug regulator, has recommended that the coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna be expanded to children older than 12.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — Two more of the largest school districts in the U.S. state of Texas have announced mask requirements in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

The Dallas and Austin school districts announced mask requirements Monday for students, staff members and visitors as COVID-19 cases surge in the state, fueled by the delta variant.

The announcement came the same day Abbott asked for out-of-state medical personnel to help overwhelmed Texas hospitals.

The schools superintendent of Houston has also announced plans for a school mask mandate, pending approval this week from the district’s school board.

Guidance issued last week from the Texas Education Agency reiterated that schools can’t require masks for students or staff under Abbott’s order. It also said schools are not required to conduct contact tracing when positive COVID-19 cases are identified.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A court in Norway sentenced a man to 10 years and six months in prison for smuggling 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of an amphetamine into the country inside a van with stickers for a company that developed a coronavirus vaccine.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said Tuesday that the Polish man in his 50s had arrived from Denmark to southern Norway by ferry in a white van rented in Germany that had stickers with the name BioNTech on the front and sides.

A binder on the dashboard carried the logo of the German company that with American drugmaker Pfizer developed the first COVID-19 authorized for use in Britain, the United States and the European Union.

Inside the van, customs officers in Larvik found the amphetamine.

Prosecutor Christer Gangsoe told NRK that the amount represented about 10% of the amphetamine seized annually in Norway.

A health worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Elena Choi puts on her mask as she starts kindergarten on the first day of school at the new Hannah Marie Brown Elementary School in Henderson, Nev., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Doors opened Monday at schools in and around Las Vegas, where masks were required for the more than 300,000 students and about 18,000 teachers returning to in-person classes at the fifth-largest district in the nation. (Yasmina Chavez/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Yasmina Chavez Credit: Yasmina Chavez

Rohingya refugees wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021.Bangladesh's government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees Tuesday as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than 1 million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A Sri Lankan nurse inoculates an elderly Sri Lankan man against COVID-19 at a military run vaccination center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under the scorching sun in the Ginza Shopping district Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A construction crew works to set up tents that hospital officials plan to use with an overflow of COVID-19 patients outside of Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

St. Vincent Hospital nurses walk the picket line outside the hospital in Worcester, Mass., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The Massachusetts hospital crippled by a nurses' strike that's now entering its sixth month says it's hired more than 100 replacement nurses after talks aimed at ending the standoff stalled. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP) Credit: Rick Cinclair Credit: Rick Cinclair

A Shipibo-Konibo Indigenous woman talks to a nurse after receiving the first dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the Cantagallo neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

Rupinder Kaur, of Ferndale, Wash., holds her son, Gourev Singh, 7 months old, as she stretches her legs while other family members wait in the line of cars to cross into Canada at the Peach Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a street sweeper works in the Iztapalapa Borough of Mexico City, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Mexico will ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

A man receives a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 60 to get a booster shot. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

A health worker checks the temperature of traveler at a railway station in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives to speak to the media during a press conference at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's government backed down Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from widely-criticized regulations to broaden its ability to restrict media reports and social media posts about the coronavirus pandemic. Prayuth had long sought to crack down on what he deems fake news but the new regulations, enacted at the end of last month, included the ability to prosecute people for distributing “news that may cause public fear.” (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit