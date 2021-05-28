The Latest: Knicks tickets to go only to fully vaccinated

The Knicks announced Friday that Game 5 of their first-round series against Atlanta has already sold out, with more than 16,000 fans expected on Wednesday.

More than 90% of those in attendance for the first two games of the series were fully vaccinated. Fans in fully vaccinated sections are not required to social distance or wear masks when seated, and those sections were full and loud in the Knicks’ first two playoff games since 2013.