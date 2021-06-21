journal-news logo
The Latest: Kendricks, Brazier, Claye in action at trials

Will Claye competes during the prelims of men's triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Will Claye competes during the prelims of men's triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, triple jumper Will Claye and 800-meter runner Donavan Brazier are among the Olympic gold-medal contenders trying to win their way to Tokyo on Day 4 of U.S. track and field trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. track and field trials (all times local):

Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, triple jumper Will Claye and 800-meter runner Donavan Brazier are among the Olympic gold-medal contenders trying to win their way to Tokyo on Day 4 of U.S. track and field trials.

Kendricks, a two-time world champion, Claye, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, and Brazier, the reigning world champion, are all competing Monday at Hayward Field, where temperatures reached into the low 90s when action began late in the afternoon.

Spots will also be awarded in the women's 5,000 meters, the men's javelin throw and the women's 1,500 meters. In that event, Nikki Hiltz, who came out earlier this year as transgender, is among the favorites to earn one of the three spots available on the U.S. Olympic team.

___

Donavan Brazier, right, wins the second heat of the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Donavan Brazier, right, wins the second heat of the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

