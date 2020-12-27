The Latest: KC clinches home field; Steelers grab division

___

4:40 p.m.

Washington’s attempt to win and clinch the NFC East is off to a rough start.

Washington trails Carolina 6-0 late in the first quarter after Steven Sims fumbled a punt return and Panthers special teamer Brandon Zylstra recovered in the end zone. Joey Slye missed the extra point. Dwayne Haskins, who started for Washington in place of Alex Smith despite violating COVID-19 protocols, started 0 of 4 with a lost fumble.

___

4 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured the AFC's top seed in the playoffs after escaping with a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons when Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo sliced a 39-yard field goal with nine seconds left that would have tied the game.

The Chiefs are now 14-1 and will get the AFC's bye in the new seven-team playoff format.

The Chiefs have won 10 in a row, including seven straight by six points or fewer.

The Chiefs' 28-game streak of scoring 20 or more points came to an end. It was just the second time in 58 games going back to 2017 that Kansas City was held under 20 points.

___

3:55 p.m.

New York Jets running back Frank Gore has become the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards.

The 37-year-old Gore joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton to reach the milestone, doing so with a 4-yard run in the third quarter of New York’s game against Cleveland on Sunday.

Gore came in needing 48 yards rushing to join Smith and Payton. His 4-yard run gave him exactly 16,000.

He played in his 240th NFL game last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams, surpassing Lorenzo Neal for the most by a running back in league history.

The third-leading rusher in NFL history scored his 100th touchdown last week, tying Pro Football Hall of Famers Curtis Martin and Franco Harris for 11th-most by a running back.

___

3:45 p.m.

Kansas City star Travis Kelce has broken George Kittle's NFL single season record for most receiving yards by a tight end.

Kelce has exactly 1,400 yards receiving. Kittle set the record two years ago with 1,377.

Kelce has seven catches for 98 yards and touchdown against Atlanta.

The Chiefs lead the Falcons 17-14 with just under two minutes remaining in Kansas City.

___

2:30 p.m.

Travis Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons. His milestone came when he hauled in his second pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday during a touchdown drive just before halftime.

Kelce had a club-record 103 catches two years ago and 97 last season, when he helped the Chiefs end a 50-year championship drought.

Kelce is also the first Chiefs player with multiple 100-catch seasons.

He began the day with 98 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns — he trailed the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins for the league lead in yards by six.

Kelce added his 11th TD catch of the season late in the second quarter to forge a 7-7 tie with the Falcons. The pass also extended Patrick Mahomes’ club record to 26 straight games with a touchdown throw, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Chiefs were in danger of getting shutout in the first half for the fist time since Week 4 of 2016 until Mahomes hit Kelce with the touchdown throw with just 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

Kelce's 11th TD catch tied the franchise record held by Tony Gonzalez.

___

1:30 p.m.

Tom Brady has returned LeBron James' shout-out on Twitter.

James congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after Brady’s 33-yard touchdown toss to Rob Gronkowski on Saturday, writing “Helluva pitch and catch right there! @TomBrady to @RobGronkowski! SHEESH!!”

A day later, Brady responded with a 2010 AP Photo of James about to dunk the ball in a game at Milwaukee with teammate Dwyane Wade reacting.

Brady led the Bucs past Detroit 47-7, which ended Tampa Bay’s long playoff drought that dated back to the 2007 NFC wild card round.

Brady will be making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance.

Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

1:15 p.m.

It’s Week 16 and 19 teams still have hopes of reaching Tampa for Super Bowl 55 of Feb. 7, including the Philadelphia Eagles who have won just four games this season.

Buffalo, Kansas City and Pittsburgh have already clinched spots in the AFC playoffs.

In the NFC, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in.

There are only two first-round byes this year and the Chiefs could clinch the AFC’s top seed with a win over Atlanta.

The Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday night against the Titans and a Seattle loss or tie. The Seahawks play the Rams.

___

12:45 p.m.

There are 11 NFL games on Sunday’s slate, the third of four consecutive days of action in Week 16.

The Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers and Dolphins have already won this weekend with Tampa Bay securing a playoff berth with a 47-7 whipping of the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

The last time the Buccaneers made the playoffs was in 2007.

The playoff picture could come into greater focus Sunday with several teams trying to reach the postseason, including the Cleveland Browns, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2002.

Playoff berths are also on the line for the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and Washington in the NFC.

Washington's last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrates with wide receivers Chase Claypool (11) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) after making a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs away from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Nine-year-old Hudson Henry plays catch while tailgating in the parking lot at Arrowhead stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) is consoled by teammate Isaiah Oliver after missing a 39-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Falcons 17-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson