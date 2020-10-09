X

The Latest: Kamiji wins all-Japanese wheelchair final

Japan's Yui Kamiji plays a shot against Japan's Momoko Ohtani in the women's wheelchair final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Nation & World
Yui Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the women’s wheelchair singles by beating Momoko Ohtani 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Japanese final

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

1 p.m.

Yui Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the women's wheelchair singles by beating Momoko Ohtani 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Japanese final.

Ohtani upset defending champion Diede de Groot to advance to the final. The Dutchwoman had beaten Kamiji in last year's final.

Japan's Yui Kamiji celebrates winning her women's wheelchair final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Japan's Momoko Ohtani in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Japan's Yui Kamiji plays a shot against Japan's Momoko Ohtani in the women's wheelchair final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Japan's Momoko Ohtani plays a shot against Japan's Yui Kamiji in the women's wheelchair final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

