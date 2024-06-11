The Latest: Jury to resume deliberations in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour Monday afternoon before leaving the federal courthouse in Delaware. They're weighing whether President Joe Biden's son is guilty of three felonies in the case pitting him against his father’s Justice Department in the middle of the Democratic president’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors spent last week using testimony from his ex-wife and former girlfriends, photos of him with drug paraphernalia and other tawdry evidence to make the case that he lied when he checked “no” on the form at the gun shop that asked whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

Jurors will resume deliberations in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter

The trial began last week in Delaware’s federal court with prosecutors seeking to show Hunter Biden was addicted and regularly using drugs during the 11-day period when he bought and owned the gun.

Hunter Biden’s defense team sought to show he didn't consider himself an “addict” when he filled out the form and said he was trying to turn his life around at the time.

