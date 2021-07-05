The Latest: Berrettini reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals

___

12:50 p.m.

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

It was the first match completed on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday, when all the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are played.

Minutes later, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The 21st-seeded Jabeur also reached the quarterfinals at last year’s Australian Open, becoming the first Arab woman to reach that stage at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek won last year’s French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019.

___

11 a.m.

Manic Monday awaits at Wimbledon.

All the men's and and women's fourth-round matches are scheduled to be played as Wimbledon enters its second week following a last-ever rest day on Middle Sunday.

That makes for a packed schedule with No. 1 Novak Djokovic, American teenager Coco Gauff and eight-time champion Roger Federer all set to play on Centre Court.

Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile and Federer faces No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who were a combined 0-5 at the All England Club until this year. Gauff plays former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Women's No. 1 Ash Barty plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on No. 1 Court.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports