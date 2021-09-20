journal-news logo
The Latest: Islamic State militants claim attacks on Taliban

Afghans gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. A sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding a few people, said police officials. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Afghans gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. A sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding a few people, said police officials. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly bombings targeting Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan

CAIRO — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly bombings targeting Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan.

The claim, published late Sunday on the militant group's media arm, the Aamaq news agency, signals a growing threat to the Taliban by their long-time rivals.

At least eight people, including several Taliban fighters, were killed in the attacks on Sunday and Saturday in the provincial city of Jalalabad, an IS stronghold.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign last month, overrunning the capital of Kabul while U.S. and NATO were in the final phase of withdrawing their troops. The last foreign soldiers left Aug. 30.

The Taliban now face major economic and security challenges in trying to govern Afghanistan, and an accelerated campaign of IS attacks will further complicate those efforts. The Taliban and IS extremists were enemies before foreign troops left Afghanistan.

Both groups subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, but the Taliban have focused on taking control of Afghanistan, while IS affiliates in Afghanistan and elsewhere call for global jihad.

Fearful US residents in Afghanistan hiding out from Taliban

Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe

Taliban replace ministry for women with 'virtue' authorities

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

KABUL, Afghanistan — The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers.

Hamdullah Namony told reporters on Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.

Namony’s comments were another sign that the Taliban are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam, including restrictions on women in public life, despite their initial promises of tolerance and inclusion. During their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools and jobs.

The mayor says a final decision about female employees in Kabul municipal departments is still pending, and that they would draw their salaries in the meantime.

He says that before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last month, just under a third of close to 3,000 city employees were women who worked in all departments.

An Afghan girl looks out from a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Since the Taliban gained control of Kabul, several images depicting women outside beauty salons have been removed or covered up. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
An Afghan girl looks out from a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Since the Taliban gained control of Kabul, several images depicting women outside beauty salons have been removed or covered up. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Afghan women and children receive bread donations in Kabul's Old City, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Afghan women and children receive bread donations in Kabul's Old City, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

