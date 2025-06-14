The Latest: Iran launches retaliatory strikes on Israel, killing at least 3 people

Israel said the barrage was necessary before Iran got any closer to building an atomic weapon, although experts and the U.S. government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon before the strikes. It also threw talks between the United States and Iran over an atomic accord into disarray days before the two sides were set to meet Sunday.

Here's the latest:

Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian aircraft

Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian aircraft on Saturday morning, its state-run media reported, signaling the Mideast kingdom believes there is no immediate danger of further attacks.

Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency said the skies would reopen at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Jordan’s airspace had seen Iranian drones and missiles cross through it, with Israeli fighter jets likely engaging targets there.

The crossfire between Israel and Iran disrupted East-West travel through the Mideast, a key global aviation route.

Woman dies in missile strike in Tel Aviv, hospital says

A spokesperson for Beilinson Hospital in Tel Aviv said a woman was killed in an Iranian missile strike, bringing the total number of fatalities in the barrages from Iran to three.

The hospital also treated seven people who were wounded in the strike early Saturday. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services said a projectile hit a building in the city.

Israel’s paramedic service says 2 people killed when missile hit central Israel

Israel’s paramedic service Magen David Adom says an Iranian missile struck near homes in central Israel early Saturday morning, killing two people and injuring 19 others. Israel’s Fire and Rescue service said four homes were severely damaged.

UN chief calls for escalation to stop, saying ‘peace and diplomacy must prevail’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Iran to halt their attacks on one another, while calling for diplomacy.

“Israeli bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites. Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv. Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail,” Guterres wrote on X on Saturday.

Iranian media reports a fire at Tehran’s airport

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting a fire at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport, posting a video on X of a column of smoke and orange flames rising from what the outlet said was the airport.

A handful of minor injuries reported from second wave of Iranian missiles

Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv said it has treated seven people hurt by the second Iranian barrage; six had light injuries and the seventh was moderately wounded.

Iran fires a second wave of missiles at Israel

Sirens and the boom of explosions, possibly from Israeli interceptors, could be heard in the sky over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early Saturday.

AP journalists in Tel Aviv could see what appeared to be at least two Iranian missiles hit the ground, but there was no immediate word of casualties.

The Israeli military said another long-range Iranian missile attack was taking place and urged civilians, already rattled by the first wave of projectiles, to head to shelter. Around three dozen people were wounded by that first wave.

The Iranian outlet Nour News, which has close links with the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said a fresh wave was being launched.

Iranian air defenses are firing against Israeli attacks

The sound of explosions and Iranian air defense systems firing at targets was echoing across the center of the capital, Tehran, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Additionally, an Associated Press reporter could hear air raid sirens near their home.

