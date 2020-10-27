The Latest: India capital has its worst 1-day virus caseload

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— United Nations cancels in-person meetings after virus cases at New York headquarters

— Russian issues nationwide mask mandate; foreign minister Lavrov in quarantine

— Italy registers nearly 22,000 confirmed daily coronavirus cases

— Mask-less Pope Francis noticed by Vatican virus commission

— Iowa elections officials concerned over surge in coronavirus cases, with possible illnesses or absences among key workers and volunteers a hindrance through Election Day.

— World Series played at a neutral site in front of smallest crowds in a century, but Dodgers and Rays are just happy that some fans are there

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian chief is appealing for an additional $211 million to help Syria deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Mark Lowcock told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the money is needed to maintain supply lines for health items, to improve water and sanitation in camps for people displaced by the war, and to make schools safe for returning students and teachers.

He says confirmed coronavirus cases are overwhelmingly the result of community transmission, noting that 92% of officially confirmed infections can’t be traced to a known case.

Lowcock adds that as in many countries, “the scale of the outbreak is therefore likely to be far greater” in Syria than suggested by the current level of confirmed cases — about 13,500.

HONOLULU — Starting Nov. 6, Hawaii allow visitors from Japan to bypass the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of departing for the islands.

But Japanese travelers will still have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon returning home, which will likely limit the number of people taking advantage of the plan.

Hawaii earlier this month implemented a similar testing program for travelers from other parts of the U.S.

Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy gets more travelers from Japan than any other foreign country. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the state would welcome about 5,000 visitors from Japan daily. Those numbers have dwindled to almost none.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders in the legislature have agreed to try for now to encourage counties to adopt local mask mandates rather than consider a statewide rule as the state experiences its biggest surge in coronavirus infections.

Kelly issued a statewide mask mandate July 2, but a state law enacted only the month before allowed the state’s 105 counties to opt out, and most did.

Participants in Tuesday's virtual meeting say they agreed to work with the Kansas Association of Counties and Kansas League of Municipalities to encourage local officials to consider mask mandates in coronavirus hot spots.

The governor issues a statement calling it “a strategy of engagement.”

BEIJING — Authorities in Kashgar prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang region say they have completed tests on more than 4.7 million residents following the country’s latest coronavirus outbreak over the weekend.

The regional health authority said Wednesday that more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases have been found in Kashgar’s Shufu county, where the outbreak occurred.

While China has contained the nationwide outbreak since the coronavirus emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year, small regional clusters continue to appear. China has reported a total of 85,868 coronavirus cases and 4,634 deaths from COVID-19.

The economy and schools have almost entirely re-opened in China, but social distancing measures and mask wearing mandates remain in force.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 103 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, continuing a steady spread as people increasingly venture out in the public amid eased social distancing measures.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 26,146, including 461 deaths.

Sixty-six of the new cases were reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region. At least 31 patients have been linked to a golf gathering in Yongin, which emerged as the country’s latest cluster of infections.

Officials have also been testing thousands of workers at hospitals and nursing homes in the capital area following outbreaks that sickened hundreds at a number of these facilities.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Surging coronavirus infections in Chicago have prompted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ban indoor dining and bar services in the city and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

The rules taking effect Friday will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. No more than 25 people may gather at one time. Occupancy may not exceed 25% capacity.

The governor said that “without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.”

Chicago joins six other regions in Illinois that are subject to what the Pritzker administration calls “resurgence mitigations.” A day earlier, Pritzker imposed the restrictions on Cook County areas outside Chicago and Lake County to the north.

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations canceled all in-person meetings after a U.N. member nation reported five coronavirus cases among its staff.

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir sent a letter to the 193 U.N. member nations announcing Tuesday’s cancellation on the advice of the U.N. Medical Unit.

He didn’t identify the country. Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been a public announcement, say it was the African nation of Niger. Niger’s U.N. Ambassador Abdou Abarry has a staff of 17, according to the latest U.N. directory.

Assembly spokesman Brenden Varma says contact tracing is expected “to be done quickly and efficiently.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says in recent weeks, between 1,300 and 1,400 people swiped their passes every day to enter the U.N. building in New York.

--Edith Lederer

ROME — Italy on Tuesday registered nearly 22,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the previous day, its highest one-day total in the pandemic. The Health Ministry reported 221 more deaths.

The last several nights have seen protests in some Italian cities, reflecting anger about overnight curfews in some of Italy’s regions. Nationwide restrictions began this week, closing down gyms, pools, cinemas and theaters. Restaurants are required to close before dinner hour.

Northern Lombardy and southern Campania regions have been experiencing the highest daily caseloads in recent days.

Italy’s total confirmed cases rose to 564,778 and the death toll reached 37,700.

MADRID — Spain is reporting more than 8,300 coronavirus cases in the past day and 746 more deaths in the last week.

Amid the resurgence, Spain’s Socialist-led government will try to win approval in parliament on Thursday for its plan to declare a six-month state of emergency.

A state of emergency would make it legally easier for authorities to take swift action, including temporary curfews, to crack down on hot spots.

Spain last week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded coronavirus cases, although authorities say the actual figure could be much higher.

Almost 16,700 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, representing 14% of hospital beds. About 25% of beds in ICUs are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Spain’s Health Ministry has recorded a total of 1.1 million coronavirus cases, with nearly 35,300 dead.

PARIS — France has had a big spike in the number of daily deaths from COVID-19, recording an additional 523 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday evening, the highest daily death total since April.

The French government also reported an additional 33,417 new infections.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told French citizens to “expect difficult decisions” ahead of a Wednesday evening announcement by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron is hosting two emergency Defense Council meetings to discuss further restrictions against a second wave of the virus. The number of people currently hospitalized has increased by 1,194 from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the total to 18,978.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said “nobody disagrees with our objective, which is to absolutely prevent our hospitals being in a situation where they can’t admit new patients.”

___

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is embarking on a first-in-the-nation testing program to test thousands of workers weekly to guard against a second wave of the coronavirus.

MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said Tuesday that the goal will be to test 15% of frontline workers weekly.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said in an email that would amount to roughly 6,000 bus and subway workers. Overall, the nation’s largest public transit system has more than 70,000 employees. More than 120 MTA employees have died from COVID-19 this year.

The testing will be done at field sites, including bus depots and subway and train yards, and at several medical assessment and operational health centers. Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers pleaded with Wisconsin residents Tuesday to voluntarily shelter in place as the number of coronavirus infections in the state and related deaths hit new daily records.

The virus has been running rampant in Wisconsin since September. The state was fourth in the country in per capita cases over the last two weeks as of Monday, with 840 cases per 100,000 people.

State health officials reported 5,262 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, easily shattering the daily record of 4,591 set on Oct. 20. They also reported the virus was a factor in another 64 deaths, breaking the old daily record of 48 deaths seat on Oct. 21.

The state has now seen 206,311 and 1,852 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

___

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida reported nearly 4,300 coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the number of patients hospitalized also ticked upward.

There were 2,333 people being treated for the disease in Florida hospitals. That figure reached nearly 10,000 in late July, then declined steadily until late September when it began hovering between 2,000 and 2,200 for several weeks.

The numbers of deaths per day have continued to decline, averaging about 57 a day over the past week, down from a high of 185 in early August.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed 786,311 total cases and 56 deaths more deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 16,708.

___

PHOENIX — Arizona reported 1,157 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday.

As of Monday, 861 people were hospitalized for COVID19, the state reported.

Hospitalizations recently increased to levels last seen in late August when Arizona was a national virus hotspot.

The daily average of cases went from 711 on Oct. 12 to 1,010 on Monday. The positivity rate, which measures community spread, rose from 7% to 9.4%.

The Department of Health Services reports 240,122 total cases and 5,891 deaths.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 1,695 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations statewide remain high, with 1,407 in Missouri hospitals having confirmed or suspected COVID-19 illnesses.

St. Louis-area hospital officials are urging people to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus, warning that the region’s hospitals are at nearly 90% capacity.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Monday reported a seven-day average of 360 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the worst since May.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City area recorded its highest number of deaths in a one-week period, with more than 80.

Overall, Missouri has reported 172,717 cases and 2,838 deaths.

