The Latest: India and Pakistan confirm ceasefire deal following US mediation

Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told a news conference in New Delhi that her country was committed to “non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday spoke with Indian officials and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Here is the latest:

Indian military says it remains vigilant

Raghu R. Nair, an Indian navy commodore, told a news conference Saturday that the Indian armed forces will adhere to the understanding reached on the ceasefire, but they “remain fully prepared, ever vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.”

“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. And every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defense of the nation,” said Nair.

———

Many in Pakistan greet news of the ceasefire with relief and joy

Chanting slogans of “Long Live Pakistan,” people in many cities welcomed the ceasefire with India, calling it a moment of national pride and relief after days of heightened tension.

“This is a big day for Pakistan,” said Mohammad Fateh, a young man in the city of Lahore. “Our forces responded with strength, and India had no choice but to agree to a ceasefire."

In Islamabad, Zubaida Bibi, a 45-year-old housewife, expressed joy at the restoration of peace with India, saying, “War brings nothing but suffering. We are happy that calm is returning. It feels like Eid to me. We have won."

In the northwest of Pakistan, in the city of Peshawar and tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, some people fired guns in the air to celebrate the ceasefire.

In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, residents welcomed the ceasefire, hoping it would bring long-awaited relief to a region that has borne the brunt of recurring conflict.

“For us, peace means survival,” said Zulfikar Ali, a resident. “We’ve suffered enough. I’m glad that both Pakistan and India have made a sensible decision.”

———

Pakistan fully reopens airspace

Pakistan has fully reopened its airspace for all types of flights, the country’s airports authority said Saturday.

In a statement, it said: “All airports across the country are now available for regular flight operations.”

___

Ceasefire comes into effect

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the ceasefire on Geo News.

He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the deal, which came into effect at 4.30 p.m. local time (1130GMT).

___

Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after U.S.-mediated talks.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was pleased to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

India and Pakistan confirmed the ceasefire deal following US mediation.

___

G7 foreign ministers call for ‘immediate de-escalation’

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized democracies have issued a statement calling for the “immediate de-escalation’’ of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The ministers condemned the April 22 attack by militants in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir that triggered the current outbreak of violence, while warning that further escalation threatened regional stability.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the ministers said in a joint statement released on Saturday. “We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.”

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union.

___

Indian leader meets with top security officials

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with top security officials at his residence following the escalation in tensions with Pakistan.

Defense minister Rajnath Singh, national security advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force are present.

Modi’s office released a video of the meeting in which he is seen talking to the officials.

___

China expresses concern, offers to work on a solution

China says it is “deeply concerned about the escalation” of tensions between India and Pakistan and is willing to “continue to play a constructive role" in finding a solution.

The Foreign Ministry on Saturday said: “We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tension.”

China is a strong Pakistani ally, especially in the defense sector where they have jointly developed fighter aircraft, while Beijing has fought one major war and several skirmishes along their disputed border.

___

India shuts down more airports in north and west

India has shut more airports along its northern and western regions following the flare up in tensions with Pakistan. The Civil Aviation Ministry in a statement said early Saturday the operation of civil flights will remain suspended from 32 airports until May 15, compared to two dozen announced previously. The latest airports to be shut are mainly those located inthe northern states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the western state of Gujarat, bordering Pakistan

___

Srinagar quiet after overnight explosions

Most shops and businesses were open but traffic was thin on the roads in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which was rattled by multiple loud explosions Saturday. Government forces, wearing body armor and carrying automatic rifles, erected additional checkpoints on the main road leading to the city’s airport, a part of which also serves as an Indian air force station.

Many residents living close to the airport fled from their neighborhoods in fear of attacks.

The Indian military said it was among three air bases that came under Pakistani attack early Saturday.

Local resident Munir Ahmed along with his family fled from their home as they didn’t feel safe, he said.

“We did not want to take any chances as my daughter is in her late pregnancy,” Ahmed said.

Authorities have already closed schools and other educational institutions across the region until Tuesday.

Most shops and businesses were shut in the region’s Jammu city, which witnessed Pakistan’s Saturday strike and drone attacks for the past two nights. Anxious residents said police drove through some neighborhoods and asked shopkeepers to close businesses and stay indoors as a precautionary measure

___

Pakistan official says at least 11 killed and 56 wounded in artillery exchanges near Line of Control

A Pakistan official says at least 11 people were killed and 56 others wounded in what he said was Indian shelling in several areas near the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Mazhar Saeed, the information minister for Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said Saturday that the casualties occurred overnight following an intense exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces. He accused Indian troops of deliberately targeting civilians, saying artillery fire destroyed about 200 homes between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The wounded were being treated at various hospitals, he added.

There was no way to independently confirm the figures.

___

Pakistan's prime minister says country has given its response

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday told the country’s political leaders in separate calls that “we have given India a befitting response and avenged the blood of our innocent citizens” following what he said were repeated Indian strikes on civilians.

India has denied hitting civilian targets.

In a statement, his office said Sharif said Pakistan had shown “extreme restraint” in the face of Indian provocations.

He said Pakistan responded after India’s overnight missile attacks at air bases and other places.

___

Pakistan foreign minister speaks to Saudi Arabian counterpart

Pakistan’s foreign ministry quoted Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as saying he “appreciated Pakistan’s measured and restrained response” to India in a phone call to his counterpart.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Ishaq Dar apprised Farhan on the current situation in the region following last night’s Indian attacks and Pakistan’s subsequent response. “Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact,” it said.

___

Pakistan's Foreign minister says his country will consider de-escalation if India reciprocates

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped any further attacks.

However, Ishaq Dar warned that if India launched any further strikes, “our response will follow.”

Dar told Pakistan’s Geo News that he also conveyed this message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he contacted him after speaking to New Delhi.

“We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” he said.

___

Indian military says it's committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocates

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who was also present at the news conference, said India was committed to “non-escalation," if Pakistan reciprocates. However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing towards forward areas, she said, “indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation.”

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,” she added.

Singh said Indian armed forces carried out “precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistani actions.”

“All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately,” she said.

___

India says it targeted Pakistani bases after Islamabad fired high speed missiles at Punjab

India has said that it targeted Pakistani military bases after Islamabad fired several high speed missiles at multiple Indian air bases in the country’s Punjab state early Saturday.

Indian Col. Sofiya Qureshi, at a news conference in New Delhi, said Pakistan also targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” she said.

The Pakistani army’s actions were “provocation” and India’s response was “measured,” foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

___

Indian Border Security Force reports cross-border firing in Jammu

India’s Border Security Force in a statement Saturday said that Pakistani troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing along the International Border in the Jammu region overnight. The BSF said it responded to the firing and destroyed what it called a “terror launch pad” at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, adding that Indian troops caused “widespread damage to the posts and assets” of Pakistan border guards.

It offered a video footage to support its claim. The incident couldn’t be independently verified.

___

US and Turkey reach out to Pakistan

The United States and Turkey contacted Pakistan’s foreign minister, the ministry said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the escalating situation in South Asia and agreed to maintain close contact, the statement said.

It added that Dar also held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan and briefed him on what he described as a deteriorating regional situation.

Indian air force denies destruction of S-400 air defense system in Punjab

A spokesman for the Indian air force, Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, denied the claims made by Pakistan that it had destroyed an S-400 air defense system in Adampur, Punjab, using hypersonic missiles.

“Its fake. A fact-check will be up soon by the Press Information Bureau,” he told AP.

Pakistan earlier said one of it air force JF-17 Thunder aircraft launched hypersonic missiles and had destroyed the site.

There was no way to independently verify the attack.

