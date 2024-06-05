The Latest: Prosecutors' redirect of FBI agent wraps, court recesses for morning break

After the jury left for the break, Judge Maryellen Noreika spoke with the attorneys about jury instructions.

During cross-examination, Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, attempted to cast doubt on the testimony of the FBI agent called to answer questions about personal messages from his devices that were pulled by law enforcement.

Currently:

— Cross-examination of FBI agent continues in Hunter Biden's gun trial, as first lady again attends

— Prosecutors spend first day of testimony in Hunter Biden's gun trial detailing his drug problems

Here's the latest:

DEFENSE WORKED TO CAST DOUBT ON FBI TESTIMONY DURING CROSS-EXAMINATION

During cross-examination, Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, attempted to cast doubt on the testimony of the FBI agent called to answer questions about personal messages from his devices that were pulled by law enforcement.

Agent Erika Jensen’s job was to establish that Hunter Biden had a drug problem when he purchased the gun in October 2018. Prosecutors do not have to prove he was using the day he bought the gun, just that he was using generally around the time of the purchase when he is accused of having lied on the form.

Lowell went through a large number of Hunter Biden’s texts with the agent to establish that there were few messages that involved seeking or using drugs in the weeks before the gun purchase. The defense attorney also raised questions about how the FBI could prove Hunter Biden was being truthful with family when he texted about seeking or using drugs.

CROSS-EXAMINATION OF FBI AGENT CONTINUES IN HUNTER BIDEN'S GUN TRIAL

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell is cross-examining Erika Jensen, an FBI agent assigned to the case.

Earlier, Lowell pointed out several liquor store purchases by Hunter in October 2018, the month he bought the gun. Lowell has suggested that references in Biden’s book to “relapsing” refer to alcohol abuse, not drug use.

Lowell asked Jensen about text message exchanges prosecutors say show evidence of Biden’s drug use in 2018 and 2019. Lowell pointed to a November 2018 text to Hallie Biden -- Beau Biden’s widow, with whom Hunter Biden had a relationship after his brother’s death -- in which Hunter confessed: “I’m a drunk.”

Lowell also questioned Jensen about bank statements showing withdrawals of large sums of money from Hunter Biden’s bank accounts. Prosecutors have suggested he made the cash withdrawals in order to buy drugs. Lowell implied through his questioning that President Joe Biden’s son spent the money on rent and other living expenses, drug treatment, alimony, tuition for his children, and helping family members with their finances.

WHAT'S THIS HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL ABOUT?

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of the Colt revolver when he was, according to his memoir, addicted to crack.

He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

RECAPPING THE FIRST DAY OF TESTIMONY

The first day of testimony in the case dredged up painful memories for President Joe Biden and his family and revealed new and highly personal details about some of their struggles with addiction as the 2024 election looms.

For part of the day, first lady Jill Biden watched from the front row of the courtroom.