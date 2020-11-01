The Latest: Harris stresses Georgia's big role in 2020 race

Georgia hasn’t sided with Democrats in a presidential race since 1992, and Trump can’t afford to lose its 16 electoral votes. The president is headed to Rome, Georgia, on Sunday evening.

Abrams reminded the rally that her loss included hours-long voting line, which she called a sign of election officials’ “incompetence” and not just voter enthusiasm. She urged Democrats to stick it out Tuesday.

___

1:20 p.m.

Exuberant Joe Biden supporters on Sunday got admonished at an Atlanta-area drive-in rally because they’d gotten out of their cars and congregated along the railing near the stage where Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris was about to speak.

A few hundred Biden-Harris supporters in Duluth stood masked but not socially distanced through several speeches from Georgia warm-up acts: Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, who’s trying to unseat Republican Sen David Perdue; Rep. Lucy McBath, who flipped a suburban Atlanta district in 2018; and Rep. Hank Johnson, a veteran congressman from a heavily Democratic district in metro Atlanta.

None of the Democrats on the ballot this year took issue with their supporters’ close company. But when Johnson finished, a Biden staffer instructed supporters to go back to their cars, because “we are not a Trump rally.”

Trump has spent the fall campaign flouting public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, holding rallies without enforcing masks or imposing social distancing.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

With two days to go until Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden is campaigning in Philadelphia and President Donald Trump's schedule has him in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE HAPPENING:

12:25 p.m.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris says Black voters are critical to defeating President Donald Trump and electing Joe Biden president.

But as the California senator arrived to campaign in Georgia on Sunday, she stressed that “we are not telling anybody they’re supposed to vote for us” and are working to “earn the vote.”

Harris is the first Black woman on a major party national ticket. A considerable part of her campaign time this fall has been focused on Black voters and in states with prominent Black populations.

Sunday marks her second trip to Atlanta in the campaign’s closing weeks. She will head to Pennsylvania on Monday.

Democrats haven’t won Georgia’s electoral votes since 1992 and Pennsylvania slipped away narrowly four years ago. But Black turnout in both states could tip the scales Tuesday.

Harris said it’s an “ongoing job” for the Democratic ticket to show Black voters that a Biden White House understands the “disproportionate impact” Black Americans have endured from the COVID-19 pandemic and longstanding economic and social inequities.

___

11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is braving flurries and a stiff wind chill as he rallies thousands of supporters in Michigan.

Trump took the stage Sunday in Washington Township and told the crowd: “It’s freezing out here.”

The president is aiming to run up support in the whiter, more rural parts of Michigan as Democrat Joe Biden was in the state Saturday with former President Barack Obama in a bid to increase turnout among Black voters.

Trump expressed confidence and said of Biden, “I don’t think he knows he’s losing.”

It’s the first stop of Trump’s final blitz of 10 rallies in the final 48 hours of the campaign. On Sunday, he is also visiting Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

___

11:35 a.m.

Joe Biden is spending the final Sunday before Election Day rallying voters in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania.

Biden will make two stops in Philadelphia on Sunday — an appearance at a Baptist church for a “Souls to the Polls” event, and a rally in Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park downtown.

Biden’s return to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the Rust Belt state that helped deliver President Donald Trump the White House four years ago. Biden has visited Pennsylvania more times than any other battleground state this cycle, and Philadelphia remains a key base of Democratic support in the state. Biden and the rest of his top surrogates — his wife Jill, Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff — will also fan out across the state on Monday.

While Biden’s campaign argues the Democrat can still win without Pennsylvania, Trump’s path to victory would narrow considerably without the state’s 20 electoral votes. The president has made Pennsylvania a priority as well - he held four rallies across the state on Saturday, and will return Monday for a campaign event in Scranton, Biden’s hometown.

___

9:45 a.m.

The government’s top infectious diseases expert is cautioning that the U.S. will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments in a Washington Post interview take issue with President Donald Trump’s frequent assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the virus.

Fauci says the U.S. “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months. He says the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions.

Speaking of the risks, Fauci says he believes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective,” while Trump is “looking at it from a different perspective.” Fauci, who’s on the White House coronavirus task force, says that perspective is “the economy and reopening the country.”

In response, White House spokesman Judd Deere says Trump always puts people’s well-being first and Deere charges that Fauci has decided “to play politics” right before Tuesday’s election.

Deere says Fauci “has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy” but instead is “choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known.”

Fauci has said that in his decades of public service, he’s never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to supporters during a get out the vote rally, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Flags fly over a pickup truck outside a President Donald Trump campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, which former President Barack Obama also attended. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - In this April 22, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon