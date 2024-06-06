The Latest: Hallie Biden talks about Hunter's drug use

She believes she first found the drug at her house in Wilmington, Delaware, where Hunter would stay from time to time. She later saw Hunter actually using crack.

“Where did he get the drugs from?” asked prosecutor Leo Wise.

“Various dealers,” replied Hallie, adding that she was sometimes with Hunter when he met dealers.

She also said smoking crack could leave Hunter “agitated or high-strung, but at other times, functioning as well.”

As she testified, Hallie Biden calmly answered the prosecutor’s questions in an even, steady voice.

GUN STORE CLERK'S TESTIMONY IS DONE, THE PROSECUTION CALLS HALLIE BIDEN

Former gun store clerk Gordon Cleveland has finished his testimony and the prosecution has called Hallie Biden to the witness stand in Hunter Biden’s federal gun case.

Hallie Biden is the widow of Hunter Biden’s late brother, Beau Biden. She had a brief romantic relationship with Hunter after Beau died in 2015. Hallie said the relationship began in late 2015 or early 2016.

FORMER GUN STORE CLERK FURTHER DETAILS THE PROCESS OF HUNTER BIDEN'S GUN PURCHASE

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell asked former gun store clerk Gordon Cleveland what he had told another gun store employee who ran the background check on Hunter Biden.

Cleveland initially said he didn’t tell the other employee anything, but then said he had asked the employee, Jason Turner, if it was OK to use Hunter’s passport as an acceptable form of identification.

Cleveland testified that Turner indicated Hunter would need to provide another form of identification with his address on it, like a utility bill or a vehicle registration.

Hunter then left the store and returned a short time later, Cleveland said, but he did not see Hunter holding a piece of paper or presenting anything to Turner.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY POINTS TO LANGUAGE ON GUN PURCHASE FORM

In his cross-examination of former gun store clerk Gordon Cleveland, defense attorney Abbe Lowell notes that some of the questions on the form Hunter Biden filled out are in the present tense, such as “are you an unlawful user of or addicted to” drugs.

Others are in the past tense, such as asking the potential gun buyer whether he or she has ever been discharged from the military or been adjudicated as a mental defective.

Defense attorneys have suggested Hunter Biden might not have been using drugs at the time he bought the gun, or considered himself at that time to be an addict.

FORMER GUN STORE CLERK IS BACK ON THE STAND

Former gun store clerk Gordon Cleveland is back on the stand testifying in Hunter Biden’s federal trial.

The president’s son is charged with falsely stating he was not a drug user or addict when he bought a revolver in October 2018. He’s facing three felony charges involving making false statements in a firearms transaction, and illegally possessing the gun.

On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from Cleveland, who watched as Hunter Biden checked off “no” to the question of whether he was “an unlawful user of or addicted to” marijuana, stimulants, narcotics or any other controlled substance.

ATTORNEYS ARGUE OVER EVIDENCE IN HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL

The lawyers in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial argued back and forth about exchanges of documentary evidence between the prosecution and defense.

The discussion involved text messages extracted by the prosecution from Hunter’s laptop hard drive.

“You’re not giving them the information in the same way they gave it to you,” Judge Maryellen Noreika told a defense attorney.

The attorneys also argued over whether expected testimony from Hallie Biden about her text message exchanges with Hunter contains inadmissible hearsay. Hallie is the widow of Beau Biden and had a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden after his brother’s death.

DEFENSE GIVES JUDGE A HEADS-UP ABOUT MOTION PLANNED FOR LATER IN THE DAY

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell told the judge the defense plans to file a motion later Thursday after the prosecution rests its case, challenging the sufficiency of the prosecution’s case.

Judge Maryellen Noreika told Lowell that if he thinks she will be able to read the motion, consider the prosecution’s response and issue a quick ruling, he has “an elevated view” of her ability.

“I appreciate that, but it’s not going to happen,” she said.

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of a gun in October 2018. The son of President Joe Biden is accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he wasn’t a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL BEGINS FOR THE DAY

Hunter Biden's federal gun trial has resumed for the day with attorneys and the judge discussing Wednesday's testimony of a gun store clerk who sold a revolver to Hunter in October 2018.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell told the judge he would like to continue his cross-examination by asking former clerk Gordon Cleveland about how another gun store employee became involved in the transaction.

HUNTER BIDEN ARRIVES AT THE COURTHOUSE

Hunter Biden has arrived at the courthouse for another day of testimony in his federal gun trial.

He was holding a copy of his own memoir, “Beautiful Things.” The jurors have been hearing excerpts from the book in court.

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of a gun in October 2018. The son of President Joe Biden is accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he wasn’t a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty and said the Justice Department is bending to political pressure from Republicans and he is being wrongly targeted.

HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL JURY HEARS TESTIMONY FROM FORMER GUN STORE CLERK

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial have heard from the former gun store clerk who sold him the the .38 caliber Colt revolver.

On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from the clerk, Gordon Cleveland, who watched as the president’s son checked off “no” to the question of whether he was “an unlawful user of or addicted to” marijuana, stimulants, narcotics or any other controlled substance.

Federal prosecutors have argued Hunter Biden was in the throes of a heavy crack addiction when he bought the gun, and they’ve accused him of lying on the form.

HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-WIFE'S, FORMER GIRLFRIEND'S TESTIMONY ON FINDING DRUG PARAPHE

The courtroom grew quiet when Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter for 20 years, walked in Wednesday.

She testified that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch on July 3, 2015, a day after their anniversary.

When she confronted him, “he acknowledged smoking crack,” she said.

A LOOK AT THE KEY WITNESSES

The case playing out in Wilmington, Delaware, stems from a gun Hunter Biden bought in October 2018, months before his father, Joe Biden, announced his bid for the presidency.

Take a look at some key witnesses in the trial.

