The Latest: Another major, another Brooks Koepka sighting

He was the first to reach 4 under until dropping his first shot at the par-3 third. Patrick Rodgers was at 4 under through the 13th hole, while San Diego native Xander Schauffele also was at 3 under. Phil Mickelson, the more famous local and reigning PGA champion, was at 2-over par.

12:15 p.m.

The thick kikuyu rough got most of the attention before the U.S. Open started. The greens at Torrey Pines are proving to be no bargain, either.

Just ask Max Homa.

The 30-year-old from up the coast in Burbank began the U.S. Open with a pair of pars before running into trouble on the par-4 12th hole.

Homa ran a chip shot from left of the green past the hole to about 21 feet and saw his first putt go over the edge of the hole. His second putt, from 3 feet, violently lipped out and spun away, leaving him about 5 feet coming back up the hole.

Homa missed that putt before finally knocking in a 3-footer for triple-bogey 7. He also three-putted the par-4 14th for double bogey.

8:15 a.m.

The U.S. Open is finally underway after a 90-minute delay because of fog.

The USGA can count on dry weather when it comes to California. The wild card has always been the marine layer as the temperature warms, and that's what caused the delay Thursday.

The long delay makes it certain the first round won't be completed until Friday morning.

It was reminiscent of the fog delays at Pebble Beach for the 2000 U.S. Open. Tiger Woods played without delay on Thursday morning. He waited some 30 hours before hitting his next shot late Friday afternoon.

6:45 a.m.

The U.S. Open waited 13 years to return to Torrey Pines. And then it waited a little longer.

The opening round Thursday was delayed by two words: June Gloom. That's what locals refer to as the marine layer that covered the South course and led to a 30-minute delay.

The forecast is dry and ideal for the week, though fog on the Pacific coast as summer approaches is always a concern.

Sahith Theegala, raised up the road in Orange and a Pepperdine alum, is set to hit the opening tee shot from the first hole. Andy Pope, who has made it through qualifying four of the last times for the U.S. Open, is first to play off No. 10.

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are among those playing in the morning.

