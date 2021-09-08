The Latest: Djokovic on the court vs Berrettini in US Open

Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open, then again in the Wimbledon final for his men's record-tying 20th major title.

Djokovic needs three wins for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since 1969.

___

8:40 p.m.

Maria Sakkari has reached her second Grand Slam semifinal of the year by beating fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 at the U.S. Open.

The 17th-seeded Sakkari never made it past the fourth round in 20 appearances at major tournaments until getting to the final four at the French Open in June.

She’s now equaled that showing and become the first Greek woman to make it this far at the U.S. Open.

Sakkari never faced a break point Wednesday night and wound up with nearly twice as many winners, 23, as unforced errors, 12.

Sakkari eliminated 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the previous round.

The 26-year-old Sakkari will face 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Britain on Thursday for a berth in the championship match.

Pliskova is a former No. 1 and two-time major runner-up, including at Wimbledon in July.

___

7:40 p.m.

Lloyd Harris is leaving the U.S. Open, but not New York.

The South African has more tennis to play in the area, even after his 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 loss to No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

“Actually, I have Davis Cup next week,” Harris said. “We’re playing here in New York. I’ll be here for a little bit longer.”

The South Africans will face Venezuela on Sept. 18-19 at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, which was the former home of the U.S. Open.

The World Group II tie was originally set for Venezuela before moved to a neutral site for safety reasons. South Africa will be considered the host nation.

Harris will hope to regain the form that carried him to victories over Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov, No. 7 seed Denis Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka during his best showing in a Grand Slam tournament.

“I think hopefully this is just the start of big things," he said.

___

6 p.m.

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally knocked off the top-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei to reach the women's doubles semifinals.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, won 6-3, 7-6 (1).

With Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu in the women's singles semifinals, Gauff 17, and McNally, 19, added to the success of teenagers in the U.S. Open.

They will play the fifth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

___

4:10 p.m.

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev has made it back to the U.S. Open semifinals a year after finishing as the runner-up at the hard-court Grand Slam tournament.

The 24-year-old from Germany saved a set point in the opener and wound up beating unseeded Lloyd Harris 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

The No. 4-seeded Zverev will take a 16-match winning streak into his match against either Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini in the final four on Friday.

Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in a fifth-set tiebreaker in last year’s championship match at Flushing Meadows after taking the first two sets.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Harris broke to lead 5-3 in the first set and served for the set but got broken. Then in the tiebreaker, he held a set point at 6-5 but he missed a forehand and dropped the next two points, too, to cede the set.

Zverev then took leads of 3-0 in the second set and 4-0 in the third.

The 46th-ranked Harris, a 24-year-old from South Africa, had eliminated three seeded opponents — No. 7 Denis Shapovalov, No. 22 Reilly Opelka and No. 25 Karen Khachanov — to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

___

1:40 p.m.

Emma Raducanu became the second teenager to reach the U.S. Open semifinals in two days, upsetting Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

The 18-year-old qualifier from Britain joined Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who earned her semifinal spot Tuesday, a day after her 19th birthday.

Raducanu fell behind early 3-1 but the quarterfinal match turned when she broke the 11th-seeded Bencic — who had lost serve only three times in four rounds — to even it at 3 during her run of five straight games.

The 150th-ranked Raducanu followed Billie Jean King in 1979 and 2009 champion Kim Clijsters as the only women outside the top 100 of the rankings to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

She wasn't even ranked inside the top 350 just three months ago before a run to the fourth round of Wimbledon. Raducanu will play No. 4 Karolina Pliskova or 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

___

12:35 p.m.

Emma Raducanu is trying to become the second teenager in the women's semifinals at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old from Britain is playing Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic to start the second day of quarterfinal action.

Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini in a night match, hoping to move within two victories of a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Raducanu, who played her way into the tournament through the qualifying rounds, is trying to join 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the final four.

Ranked 150th, Raducanu can follow Billie Jean King in 1979 and Kim Clijsters in 2009 — who won the title — as the only women outside the top 100 of the rankings to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova, the 2006 U.S. Open runner-up, plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari in the other women's quarterfinal.

Djokovic beat Berrettini at Wimbledon for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most among men.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, the men's gold medalist in Tokyo, faces unseeded Lloyd Harris in the other quarterfinal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts after winning the first set against Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after missing a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Lloyd Harris, of South Africa, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a shot to Lloyd Harris, of South Africa, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Caption Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola