The Latest: Garrett shows up in Grim Reaper costume

One of them is Roethlisberger.

Garrett said on Friday that he planned to come to the Halloween game in costume, but wouldn’t reveal his plans.

Garrett wasn’t the only Browns player swept up in the holiday spirit. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was dressed as Michael Jackson from this “Thriller” video.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL