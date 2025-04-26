The Latest: Francis is remembered as a ‘pope among the people’ as he is laid to rest

U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, the U.N. chief and European Union leaders, as well as Prince William and the Spanish royal family, were among hundreds of thousands who attended the funeral Mass.

Francis broke with recent tradition and was buried in the basilica outside the Vatican in a simple underground tomb carrying his name, Franciscus.

‘We need to continue the work’

The Rev. Fabian Marquez, a bishop's liaison to youth ministry for the Diocese of El Paso, Texas, had traveled to Rome for the canonization of Carlo Acutis, originally scheduled for April 27.

Instead, Marquez rushed to buy vestments to be among hundreds of clergy concelebrating Francis’ funeral Mass and was in line by 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He then ran to sit near the front and had several hours before the service to reflect on the pope’s legacy of welcoming migrants.

“I need to step up, too,” Marquez said. “We need to continue the work. And the pope can intercede for us now that he is with the Lord.”

Marquez had traveled with two priests from Chihuahua, Mexico, who, while waiting for Mass, prayed for peace in their home city and the state of Chihuahua, which has suffered from gang violence, including the murder of two Jesuit priests in 2022.

Why didn’t King Charles attend the pope’s funeral?

Given the close relationship between King Charles III and Francis, some have been asking why Charles delegated attendance of Saturday’s funeral to his son and heir to the throne, Prince William.

Royal officials did not explicitly cite a reason.

Experts suggest this may be a combination of historical considerations — being mindful of the split between the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church — and deferring to what the late Queen Elizabeth II did.

“This is the country that broke from Rome; there is that historical split,” said George Gross, a royal historian at King’s College London. “It’s that classic British fusion of historical precedent which becomes a tradition.”

Elizabeth II did not attend many funerals, including Pope John Paul II’s funeral in 2005, when she sent her son Charles, then Prince of Wales, in her place.

“The queen didn’t go to funerals abroad as far as I remember,” said Gross. “That is the background to it. And more recently, they’re obviously balancing (Charles’) diary and health issues as well,” he added, referring to the king’s recovery from cancer and private meeting with the pope earlier this month.

Argentines bid farewell to Francis at open-air Mass in Buenos Aires

Thousands of mourners have assembled outside the Buenos Aires cathedral where Pope Francis used to give homilies as archbishop to pay homage to the first Latin American pontiff as the funeral rites were unfolding in Rome.

Although the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square began around dawn in Buenos Aires, many Argentines woke up to follow the broadcast live. Hours later, a giant procession made its way to the capital’s downtown square of Plaza de Mayo for an open-air Mass. The faithful filled the streets, some weeping openly as the archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Garcia Cuerva, gave his sermon while struggling to hold back his tears.

“We cry because we don’t want death to win, we cry because our father has died, we cry because we already feel his physical absence in our hearts,” Garcia Cuerva said. “May our tears water our homeland.”

Later Saturday, clergy will lead Francis’ followers on a pilgrimage to key places across Buenos Aires where the late pontiff carried out his pastoral work, from the impoverished shantytowns on the city’s outskirts where he helped build congregations to the public hospitals where he kissed the feet of people with AIDS and mental illnesses.

Cardinals perform the rite of burial for Pope Francis at Rome’s St. Mary Major Basilica

Cardinals have performed the rite of burial for Pope Francis at his simple tomb inside Rome’s St. Mary Major Basilica.

The burial ceremony Saturday was private, attended by top cardinals and people close to the pope.

Video provided by the Vatican showed Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who is running the Vatican in between papacies, blessing Francis’ coffin before it is interred.

The pope chose the basilica because of his devotion to the Salus Populi Romani icon of the Virgin Mary, which is located next to his tomb.

Tens of thousands attend Mass for Francis in East Timor

Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral Mass for Francis at a seaside park near East Timor’s capital of Dili.

Francis made a historic visit to the overwhelmingly Catholic Southeast Asian country in September 2024, drawing over 600,000 people to the main event.

A migrant at the basilica says Francis understood their plight

One of the migrants who met Pope Francis’ coffin at his place of burial said that Francis understood the difficulties faced by people who left their native countries.

Annamaria Martinez of Venezuela said, “Francis always looked at the best part of every person.’’ She burst into tears as she said, “He was unique and I’m so sad now.’’

The 53-year-old said she hoped that Francis’ good work would continue. She was among 40 migrants, prisoners, homeless and transgender people organized by the Sant’Egidio and Caritas charities to meet the pope’s coffin to underline the care he took for the marginalized.

Francis’ coffin is inside St. Mary Major Basilica

Pope Francis’ coffin was met by bishops and top cardinals in St. Mary Major Basilica, where he will be buried in a private ceremony later Saturday.

Pallbearers paused before the icon of the Madonna that Francis revered in a final salute, and four children laid white roses at the altar of the chapel that contains the icon. The pallbearers then continued with the coffin toward the niche where Francis will be buried beneath a simple tombstone bearing his name in Latin.

The Vatican media footage returned to the icon and then to the basilica’s exterior to allow the burial to proceed in private.

Francis will be buried in a private ceremony later Saturday

Pope Francis’ coffin has arrived at St. Mary Major Basilica, where he will be buried in a private ceremony later Saturday.

It was met by about 40 migrants, prisoners, homeless and transgender people each holding a white rose. Their inclusion was emblematic of his care for the marginalized. Francis is the first pope to be buried outside of the Vatican in 100 years.

More people turn out in Rome to watch the motorcade

The motorcade for the pope’s coffin is continuing through Rome’s historic center, where the crowds have thickened.

People were on the steps of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to catch a glimpse of the papal coffin. It continued past the ancient Roman Forum and Colosseum, to applause and shouts of “Il Papa!” (the pope).

The motorcade with the coffin is making its way across Rome

Crowds applauded and yelled “Papa Francesco!” as a slow-moving motorcade escorting the pope’s coffin to his final resting place left the Vatican to make its way across Rome.

The coffin was visible from atop a modified popemobile. There was more clapping, and church bells rang out as the popemobile emerged from a tunnel and crossed the Tiber River.

The popemobile was flanked by police on motorcycles.

Pope Francis’ coffin leaves the Vatican en route to his burial place in St. Mary Major Basilica

The coffin is being carried on the back of a popemobile modified so mourners lining the streets can view it. The 6-kilometer (3.5-mile) route crosses the Tiber River and passes Italy’s monumental Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the ancient Roman Forum and the Colosseum before reaching the basilica.

The coffin will be met by about 40 migrants, prisoners, and homeless and transgender people, reflecting the pontiff’s care for people who are marginalized.

Funeral Mass ends

Pope Francis’ funeral Mass has ended, and cardinals have filed back into St. Peter’s Basilica.

The crowd applauded as white-gloved pallbearers lifted the pope’s coffin to bring it back inside the basilica. From there, it will be moved to the popemobile to make its way across Rome to Francis’ burial place in St. Mary Major.

Meditative chant is sung at funeral Mass

A litany of saints was sung out during the funeral Mass for Pope Francis, a meditative chant that is part of the traditional rites.

It was followed by a blessing from Eastern Rite Catholic churches chanted in Greek by patriarchs and priests. The pages of the New Testament placed atop the coffin fluttered in the wind as Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re blessed the coffin with incense and holy water.

UK’s Prince William pays his respects

The prince attended the funeral on behalf of his father, King Charles III.

He stood side-by-side with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for a moment’s silence in front of Pope Francis’s sealed coffin.

William, dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, walked through the ornate basilica and down the steps into St. Peter’s Square, before shaking hands with a member of the clergy and being guided to his seat.

He is carrying out his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne. It is the first time the prince has represented the monarch at an international funeral.

Francis is remembered as a ‘pope among the people’ in his funeral Mass

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re eulogized Pope Francis on Saturday as a pope of the people, a pastor who knew how to communicate to the “least among us” with an informal, spontaneous style.

Re called Francis “a pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone.”

He recalled the last image many people have of Francis was of him delivering what would become his final blessing on Easter Sunday, and saluting from the popemobile in the same piazza where his funeral was being celebrated.

Vatican says about 200,000 people have flocked to Pope Francis’ funeral Mass

The brief statement did not specify if that was in St. Peter’s Square alone.

Mourners were lined up along Via della Conciliazione, which leads up to the Vatican, and followed the Mass on big screens in public squares in Rome, including outside the Santa Maria Major Basilica.

Trump and Zelenskyy meet before the service

That’s according to Zelenskyy’s press office.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung confirmed the meeting and said they “met privately today and had a very productive discussion.”

“More details about the meeting will follow,” he said.

Shortly after arriving in Rome last Friday, Trump said on social media that Ukraine and Russia should meet for "very high-level talks" on ending the three-year war sparked by Russia's invasion. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Friday, and Trump said both sides were "very close to a deal."

Pope Francis’ funeral Mass begins in a packed St. Peter’s Square

Tens of thousands flocked to the funeral, which Francis choreographed himself when he revised and simplified the Vatican's rites and rituals last year.

Pallbearers carry Pope Francis’ simple wooden coffin

They carried the coffin, adorned with just a crucifix and Francis’ coat of arms, down the central aisle of St. Peter’s Basilica and out into the square at the start of his funeral.

Red-robbed cardinals lined the path and followed behind as the crowd in the square erupted in applause in a sign of respect.

Cardinals flank pope's coffin

Cardinals in rich red robes formed a double line in St. Peter’s Basilica, flanking the coffin as it was carried into the square for the funeral Mass. Pallbearers lifted the coffin to applause from the square.

Trump takes his seat for the funeral

Trump, in a blue suit, and his wife, Melania, were escorted out of St. Peter’s Basilica to their seats for the service.

He was followed afterward by Zelenskyy, who was greeted with a burst of applause from the audience.

Giant photographs of Carlo Acutis seen in St. Peter’s Square

Acutis was supposed to have been canonized on Sunday as the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.

The Vatican suspended the ceremony after Pope Francis died, but many people who had made plans to be in Rome for the canonization came anyway to attend the funeral. Announcers asked that all flags and banners be lowered as the funeral was getting underway.

Bells toll to signal the start of the procession

Francis’ coffin will be brought from St. Peter’s Basilica to the front of the altar in the square.

Mourners were instructed to refrain from waving flags or banners during the procession.

Mourners are led in rosary prayer as dignitaries take their seats at Pope Francis’ funeral

World leaders and royalty sat to the right of the main altar.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Argentine President Javier Milei have all made their way to their seating.

The Argentine and Italian leaders have a place of pride in the seating order.

Trump arrives at funeral to pay respects to Pope Francis

The U.S. president clashed with the pope on immigration, climate and other issues.

Donald Trump arrived with his wife, Melania. He is among more than 50 heads of state and other dignitaries attending the funeral of Pope Francis.

Mourners remember Pope Francis

They spoke of the pontiff in emotional terms while lining up along Via della Conciliazione for Pope Francis’ funeral in St. Peter’s Square.

Miguel Vaca, a pilgrim from Peru, lined up at 7 a.m.

“He was a very charismatic pope, very human, very kind, above all very human,’’ Vaca said.

Italian pilgrim Pasquale Vezza made his way to the square with his family. He said the pope “was a bit like everyone’s grandfather.”

“Now we hope that there will be a continuation, especially of his message of peace,” Vezza said.

Ukrainian president arrives in Rome for papal funeral

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s press office confirmed his arrival, joining the first lady, Olena Zelenska, who preceded him.

Zelenskyy’s presence was put in doubt after a recent missile attack.

Pope's coffin will be placed on the back of a popemobile used on a Mexico trip

The pope will get one more ride past the faithful on one of his beloved popemobiles.

The Vatican says for Saturday’s burial procession, his coffin will be placed on the back of a popemobile used during his 2016 trip to Mexico.

The vehicle has been modified so the coffin will be visible to mourners along the nearly 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) route from St. Peter’s Basilica to his place of burial.

The pope reveled in being driven through crowds of faithful, whether in St. Peter’s Square or on one of his many foreign trips.

A Calabria parish group camped out all night to get a good spot

The 13 spent the night in a nearby square. They were already coming to Rome for the planned canonization of the first millennial saint on Sunday, which was suspended by Francis’ death. Instead, they drove up a day early for his funeral.

“The Lord wanted it this way, so we came all the same,’’ said Sandra De Felice of Anoia in the Calabria region. “For me, this is a sign that we need to be truly humble and charitable. Otherwise, we are nothing.”

Mourners race to find a spot in St Peter’s Square

Ordinary mourners streamed in Saturday to get a spot in standing room near the rear of the square surrounding the ancient obelisk, behind VIP seating. The area to the left of the main altar, up the basilica steps, is reserved for celebrants and Catholic hierarchy, while world leaders and royalty will be seated on the right.

Many ran toward the square as barricades opened. Some carried banners for the Jubilee Holy Year that Francis opened in December and will continue despite his death on Monday following a stroke.

