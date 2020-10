The Latest: First lady defends president's handling of virus

The first lady says “that is not the statement of a leader." She says Biden wants to make people hide in fear in their basements rather than “work bravely” to find solutions.

She says the president is is focused on destroying the virus and creating ways for people to safely gather with friends again.

With three days to go until Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden is campaigning in Michigan and President Donald Trump plans four events in Pennsylvania.

12:30 p.m.

Joe Biden is hitting the campaign trail with his old boss for the first time with a pair of events in Michigan.

Former President Barack Obama will join Biden Saturday for drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit. While Obama has been active on the trail for Biden in recent weeks, this will mark their first day of joint campaigning.

Michigan remains a top target for Biden as he seeks to rebuild the “blue wall” of Rust Belt states, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, that went for Obama previously but delivered President Donald Trump a win in 2016.

Hillary Clinton was criticized for not paying enough attention to Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016, and Biden has said he learned from her mistake. He’s campaigned in Michigan multiple times prior to Saturday, and he stopped in Wisconsin Friday night. He will campaign in Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday.

Trump is also heaping attention on the state, with a visit to Michigan on Friday and two more planned for Sunday and Monday.

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the nation is at a crossroads as Election Day approaches.

He spoke Saturday near the Pennsylvania site where George Washington had his headquarters before he crossed the Delaware River. Trump said this election has the potential to be a similarly momentous event.

In three days, the president said, “this is the state that will save the American dream.” He predicted victory in Pennsylvania.

Trump, who narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, is holding four events across the state Saturday as he aims to keep it in his column. Without the state, his path to 270 electoral votes grows much more challenging.

Trump narrowly lost Bucks County in the Philadelphia exurbs in 2016. He hopes to at least keep down Democrat Joe Biden’s margins in that part of the state while running up the score in more rural areas.

11:50 a.m.

Barack Obama plans to campaign in Georgia on Monday in an election-eve push to shift the traditionally Republican into the Democratic column.

Obama will be in Atlanta for a rally to boost Joe Biden and the two leading Democratic Senate candidates in the state. Jon Ossoff is challenging GOP Sen. David Perdue, and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock is running in a special election against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Georgia hasn’t voted for a Democrat in a presidential race since 1992. But the Biden campaign is looking to capitalize on the favorable political environment in the state as the coronavirus pandemic drags down President Donald Trump in typically GOP-leaning states.

Biden was in Georgia this past week and his running mate, Kamala Harris, campaigned there the week before.

But Republicans are working to defend their hold on the state, and Trump is set to campaign in Georgia on Sunday.

Obama also is set to visit Florida on Monday, in what will be his second visit to the state in a week. Democrats believe that if they can deny the president a win in Florida, it will help counter any possible efforts by Trump and others to raise doubts about the legitimacy of the election.

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux