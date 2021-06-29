The Latest: Federer, Barty, Serena highlight Wimbledon Day 2

It's a packed schedule after 11 matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed on Day 1.

After Barty on Centre Court, eight-time champion Federer faces Adrian Mannarino followed by seven-time champ Williams against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams and Federer lost in their respective Wimbledon finals in 2019 — Williams in straight sets to Simona Halep and Federer to Novak Djokovic in an epic.

Williams is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Federer looks to improve on his 20 major titles, a record shared with Rafael Nadal.

