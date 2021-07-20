The Latest: Alabama vaccine rate 'self-inflicted' injury

Only 38% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose and just 31% are fully vaccinated, according to state statistics.

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas school district, the fifth largest in the U.S., says it is sticking with its plan to only require face masks this fall for some students despite recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics to follow stricter guidelines.

The Las Vegas-area Clark County School District plans to require face masks for fourth and fifth grade students but make them optional for students in preschool through third grade. Students in sixth through 12th grade and teachers would not be required to wear masks if they’re vaccinated. The district with more than 300,000 students is scheduled to start its school year Aug. 9.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults, regardless of vaccination status. Clark County health officials, citing rising coronavirus cases, on Friday recommended people wear masks in crowded indoor places whether or not they are vaccinated.

Clark County schools told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that if it changes its policy, it will notify the community.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is considering new restrictions following a nine-fold increase in daily coronavirus cases and the percentage of positive tests.

City spokesman Beau Tidwell says Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s health officer will announce plans Wednesday. He says rules involving masks are “certainly a strong possibility.”

The average daily number of cases skyrocketed from 11 two weeks ago to 99 on Monday. Most new cases involve the delta variant of the virus. While mitigation measures are being considered, Tidwell says getting more people vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread.

The city eased most virus-related restrictions, including masking requirements for businesses and individuals, in May.

WASHINGTON — A recurring clash between the government’s top infectious disease doctor and a U.S. senator has erupted again on Capitol Hill, with each accusing the other of lying.

Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily confronted Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in testimony before a Senate committee. Fauci rejected Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fauci spoke to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

He added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci about the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

LONDON — Britain has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in four months, following a spike in infections amid the spread of the delta variant and lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Government figures Tuesday showed 96 new virus-related deaths, the highest since March 24. The U.K. also recorded 46,558 confirmed cases. The numbers on Tuesday have traditionally been higher because of a weekend reporting lag.

The increase in deaths comes a day after the British government ended lockdown restrictions in England, including on social distancing and mask-wearing. Critics warn it will lead to further spread of the coronavirus and potential deaths in the coming weeks.

Britain’s confirmed virus-related death toll stands at 128,823, the seventh highest in the world.

NEW YORK — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico say they have found fake doses of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir offered for sale on the internet and at a private hospital near the U.S. border.

The federal medical safety commission said late Monday that the fake antiviral drug, which it called “a health risk,” was found at a hospital in the Gulf coast city of Tampico, in the border state of Tamaulipas.

The commission said the doses had been purchased in an “irregular manner” on the internet but didn’t say whether the medication had been used there.

The drug’s manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, confirmed the falsification. The appearance and lot numbers on the packaging didn’t match the original.

The U.S. and Mexico have approved remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19.

NEW DELHI — The most comprehensive research yet estimates India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll.

Most experts believe India’s official toll of 414,000 dead was a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns. A report released Tuesday estimates excess deaths to be 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and this June.

It calculated its figures by comparing deaths to those in pre-pandemic years, considering the virus prevalence in the population and using an existing economic survey. The report also estimated that India’s initial virus surge last year killed many more people than reported, breeding complacency that set up conditions for the horrific surge earlier this year.

The report was published by Arvind Subramanian, the Indian government’s former chief economic adviser, and two other researchers at the Center for Global Development, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington, and Harvard University.

CAIRO — Muslims around the world are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s holiday comes amid growing concerns about the highly infectious delta variant that’s prompted some countries to impose new restrictions.

Indonesia is facing a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and has imposed various restrictions.

Already, the pandemic has taken a toll for the second year on a sacred mainstay of Islam, the hajj, whose last days coincide with Eid al-Adha. The Islamic pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has broken another record in the country’s daily coronavirus cases, even as Tehran and its surroundings went into lockdown.

The week-long measure started on Tuesday amid another surge in the pandemic, with Iran’s health ministry announcing 27,444 new cases and 250 deaths in the past day.

The lockdown — the nation’s fifth so far — lasts until next Monday. All bazars, markets places and public offices closed, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz.

The overall confirmed death toll has reached 87,624, with more than 3.5 million cases in the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is suggesting parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The academy is recommending schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults — regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Anthony Fauci told “CBS This Morning” the academy wants to “go the extra mile” to make sure kids are protected at school because of the rise in cases blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus.

That guidance is slightly different from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has advised mask-wearing in schools just for unvaccinated children and adults.

Fauci says the CDC is “carefully looking” at its COVID-19 school guidance.

TORONTO — Canada says it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can currently fly to the U.S.

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he does not plan to reinstate a citywide mask mandate even as COVID-19 cases increase, opting instead to focus on vaccinating more residents.

There have been calls for New York City to follow the lead of Los Angeles County, which announced last week that it will require masks be worn indoors amid a sharp increase in virus cases.

But de Blasio insisted vaccinations are a better strategy for the nation’s most populous city.

“Masks have value, unquestionably, but masks are not going at the root of the problem. Vaccination is,” the mayor said during an livestreamed press briefing. “So we do not intend a mask mandate. We do intend to double down on vaccination.”

