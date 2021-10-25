The Latest: EU, US voice 'grave' concern over Sudan upheaval

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he's following events in the northeast African nation with the "utmost concern," after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister.

“The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.