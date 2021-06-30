The Latest: Djokovic vs. Anderson in Wimbledon final rematch

Andy Murray, coming off a victory in his first Wimbledon match in four years, faces Oscar Otte of Germany.

Venus Williams faces No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur in the women's draw, a day after her sister Serena Williams had to retire with an injury during her opening match.

The weather forecast predicts only a small chance of rain after several delays during the first two days created a backlog of matches on the schedule.

