journal-news logo
X

The Latest: Djokovic hopes to end busy day in US Open final

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reaches for a shot from Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Caption
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reaches for a shot from Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The men’s doubles final has started a busy day at the U.S. Open that Novak Djokovic hopes to end with his Grand Slam hopes intact

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The men's doubles final has started a busy day at the U.S. Open that Novak Djokovic hopes to end with his Grand Slam hopes intact.

The No. 1 seed faces No. 4 Alexander Zverev under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second men's semifinal. If Djokovic wins, he will be one victory away from a men's-record 21st major title, along with the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

The first semifinal in the afternoon has No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian man to reach the last four in the U.S. Open.

They play after the completion of the men's doubles final, which has the fourth-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against No. 7 Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

The women's doubles semifinals also are Friday, with American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally playing in one of them.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Pope, patriarch, Canterbury archbishop make climate appeal
2
DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats sue NYC over pandemic fee caps
3
Guinea junta under pressure amid suspensions, mediations
4
Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision
5
Lebanon's new PM pledges to stabilize economic meltdown
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top