The Latest: Diddy convicted of prostitution offenses, not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering

Celebrities react to the Combs verdict

What is the Mann Act, which Combs was convicted of violating?

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters in violation of the federal Mann Act.

The 1910 law originally prohibited the interstate or foreign commerce transport of a woman or girl “for prostitution, debauchery or for any other immoral purpose.” A 1986 update made the law gender-neutral and effectively ended the Act’s role in trying to legislate morality by changing “debauchery” and “immoral purpose” to “any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.”

Federal officials: All Americans want ‘scourge’ of sex crimes stopped

The statement by federal officials on the verdict in U.S. v. Sean Combs doesn’t mention the verdict, or Combs.

“Sex crimes deeply scar victims, and the disturbing reality is that sex crimes are all too present in many aspects of our society. Victims endure gut-wrenching physical and mental abuse, leading to lasting trauma. New Yorkers and all Americans want this scourge stopped and perpetrators brought to justice,” says the statement by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and Ricky Patel, who runs New York’s field office for Homeland Security Investigations.

“Prosecuting sex crimes requires brave victims to come forward and tell their harrowing stories. We and our law enforcement partners recognize the hardships victims endure and have prioritized a victim-centered approach to investigating and prosecuting these cases,” said the statement, which also praises law enforcement offices “for their assistance in this matter.”

Cassie’s lawyer says she ‘paved the way’

A lawyer for the R&B singer, who previously dated Combs and testified that he beat and raped her, lauded her courage despite the verdict.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Douglas H. Wigdor said in a written statement.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”

How long did the jury deliberate for?

Overall, the jury deliberated for about 13 and a half hours over the course of three days.

It’s been almost two months since jury selection began on May 5.

The verdict came as the jury faced the prospect of coming into court Thursday, while the courthouse is otherwise closed, or waiting until after the long Independence Day weekend to resume deliberating if they didn’t have a decision Wednesday.

What Combs said to his family as he left the courtroom

As Combs turned toward his family as he left the courtroom, he smiled as they applauded and said: “I’ll be home soon.”

He added: “I love you, baby” and, “I love you, Mom.”

U.S. Marshals then ushered him out. Combs will remain in custody as the judge considers the defense’s argument that the hip-hop mogul should be granted bail and released until his sentencing.

Combs seems overwhelmed, his friends and family overjoyed

Combs’ family stood and applauded as Diddy faced them before being led out by authorities. The family also cheered for the hip-hop mogul’s lawyers as the defense attorneys hugged one another.

Combs wiped his face, turned and kneeled at his chair, his head bowed in prayer, as court adjourned. The judge said he'll reconvene later Wednesday to discuss whether to grant Combs bail.

Prosecutors say they will seek to have Combs incarcerated

The charges Combs was convicted of carry a maximum of 10 years behind bars, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey notes.

“Mr. Agnifilo tried to downplay the significance” of the charges Combs was convicted of, “but the record says otherwise,” the prosecutor says.

She said the court has heard testimony of years of illegal conduct, transporting sex workers, drug use and attempting to intimidate witnesses.

Comey argued there’s a “real risk that he will flagrantly disregard orders from this court, that he will commit new crimes and that he will attempt to flee justice.”

Combs’ defense attorney asks the judge to release his client on bail

“In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released,” Marc Agnifilo said.

Agnifilo wants Combs to be released today and allowed to return to his Florida home.

He says the acquittal on the serious charges demands a change in Combs’ conditions of release.

Prosecutors oppose Combs being released on bail.

Combs reacts to verdict

Combs pumped his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied that he was acquitted on the most serious charges. And he nodded his head in agreement as the judge thanked the jury for its hard work over the last eight weeks.

As the verdicts were read, he held up his hands in a prayer motion. Then he was hugging his defense lawyer Teny Geragos.

Here’s how the jury decided on all charges

In addition to sex trafficking, Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy and transporting sex workers across state lines.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers acknowledge he could be violent and may have been a bad boyfriend. But they deny that he’s done anything to warrant the charges against him.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

