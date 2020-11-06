The Latest: Czech soccer to resume after 1 month break

The top division says all players and staff will have to undergo virus tests between games. The league will restart with a match between Jablonec and Brno on Friday.

Czech clubs Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague and Liberec were allowed to play in the Europa League despite the ban on games in the country. They all currently have several players who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports