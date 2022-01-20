The Latest: Shaky Sabalenka into Australian Open 3rd round

The U.S. Open and Wimbledon semifinalist said she had “a lot of experience of playing without the serve," and she kept telling herself she had enough other shots to win “even if you can’t serve.”

Sabalenka made a stuttering start to 2022, with her service woes including a combined 39 double-faults contributing to first-round losses at tuneup events in Adelaide.

Sabalenka will face No. 31-seeded Marketa Vondrousova in the next round.

___

1 p.m.

No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza has become the highest-seeded player to lose a match at this year's Australian Open, bounced in the second round by Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-3.

Muguruza is a two-time Grand Slam champion and was the runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2020.

But her play was filled with shaky returning and plenty of mistakes. She made 33 unforced errors, more than twice as many as Cornet's 16.

Muguruza never managed to earn a single break point while facing 12.

The 61st-ranked Cornet is appearing in her 63rd career Grand Slam tournament, the past 60 in a row. She never has made it past the fourth round at a major.

There was another second-round surprise in women's action when 19-year-old Clara Tauson eliminated No. 6 seed Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3.

Tauson reached the third round for the first time at a major.

Kontaveit lost to Muguruza in the title match of the season-ending WTA Finals in 2021.

___

12:30 p.m.

Dan Evans has moved into the third round at Melbourne Park because Arthur Rinderknech pulled out with an injured wrist before they were supposed to play each other.

If Andy Murray is able to win his second-round match later Thursday, it would mark just the second time in the past 20 years that more than one British man made it to the third round at the Australian Open.

The only other instance in that span came in 2017, when Murray and Evans did it.

The 31-year-old Evans made it to the fourth round that year, the only time he's been that far at the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

On Saturday, No. 24 seed Evans will face No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Rinderknech, a 26-year-old from France ranked 48th, never has made it past the second round at a Grand Slam tournament.

___

11:15 a.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza is getting Day 4 started at Melbourne Park, facing Alize Cornet at Rod Laver Arena in second-round action under a cloudless sky.

Muguruza was the runner-up at the 2020 Australian Open and is seeded third this year.

Among the other top women slated to play Thursday are second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The most-anticipated men's match comes at night: 2021 U.S. Open champion and Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev against entertaining Australian crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios.

Also on the schedule is three-time major champion Andy Murray, who seemed destined to retire after losing at the 2019 Australian Open but resumed his career after getting an artificial hip.

Murray's five-set victory in the first round was his first win at Melbourne Park since 2017 and he now goes up against Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

___

Caption Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts during her second round match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Clara Tauson of Denmark plays a backhand return to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill

Caption Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea serves to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays a forehand return to Clara Burel of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after defeating Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Nick Kyrgios of Australia takes a selfie with the crowd after defeating Liam Broady of Britain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill