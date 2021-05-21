The Latest: Conners has wild 1st nine at PGA, loses lead

___

Corey Conners made one bogey in his opening-round 67 at the PGA Championship. He made three in the first four holes of his second round.

Starting on the back nine of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in calm morning conditions, Conners dropped shots on the 10th, 12th and 13th holes to fall back to 3 under.

That left him in a large group tied for the lead that included 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

Corey Conners started the second round of the PGA Championship with a bogey and a birdie to maintain his two-shot lead.

For Dustin Johnson and a few other top players, Friday is mainly about making sure they get two more days at Kiawah Island.

A double bogey to close out his opening round gave Johnson a 4-over 76, leaving him outside the top 70 and ties going into the second round. At least he had morning conditions, which can mean a little less wind.

Johnson has never started a year by missing the cut in consecutive majors. Later in the afternoon, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among those in danger of going home early.

